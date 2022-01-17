the statements of Dionisi in the post-match

Sassuolo: Dionisi speaks

“Regret about absences? I certainly can’t blame the team so much. In the first half we suffered from their aggression, we knew that in the second half they would drop. Sorry for the first fraction, we could have done better even if our quality was lower than usual. In the episodes we were unlucky and it was all a run-up ”.

Dionisi on the time of Sassuolo

“We had to take some more risks by playing the ball on the ground, but we raised it too much and we don’t have those qualities. We had to do it especially in the first half, then we adjusted to the Verona match: we had to get it back on our ropes. It was too late when we started playing as we wanted, we tried until the end ”.

Dionisi on Sassuolo’s goal

“Today was an important match, we wanted to stay on the left side of the table. We misused the possibility, we don’t have to worry about the classification but we have to improve. Let’s not forget that we have many young players on the field, they are finding continuity, but we must expect more from ourselves. We can’t be so fluctuating, we have to cling to the teams in front of us and always gnaw on something to make more than the 24 points of the first round: my goal is to make one more ”.