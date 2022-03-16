The statements of the “world’s deadliest sniper” to Russian soldiers – Prensa Libre

The combatant who was part of the 22 Regiment of the Royal Canadian Infantry he had to leave his wife and newborn son, in addition to his job as a programmer at the request of the Ukrainian government of foreign soldiers who want to be part of its offensive lines.

Wali, the Canadian soldier who is considered “the most feared sniper in the world”, joined the military forces of Ukraine on March 3 to fight with the Russian army.

Now, Wali has commented in an interview he gave to the British media Daily Mail what is located in a “strategic location” somewhere in the capital of kyivawaiting instructions from superiors to eliminate various targets with his PGM-338 precision rifle.

In addition, he took advantage of the interview given by the British media to give a stern warning to the soldiers of Russia who are participating in the invasion of Ukraine.

“I don’t like the idea of ​​shooting anyone. But when the time comes to pull the trigger I won’t hesitate“said the Canadian shooter.

“If Putin really wants kyiv, he is going to have to pay a huge price. No one wants the Russians here and everyone will resist. The damage we can do to them will be insane. They will lose so many lives that it will become another Stalingrad“, was another of the combatant’s warnings.

Wali referred to the Battle of Stalingrada warlike confrontation that arose between the army of the former Soviet Union and Nazi Germany between the years of 1942 and 1943, leaving a balance of almost two million soldiers on both sides.

The soldier petitioned the Ukrainian government that he continue to be called by his nickname that he used in military operations in Afghanistanbefore possible reprisals that the Russian government could take both for him and for his own family.

Wali explained the advantage he has over the Russian army due to the position he is in. “This is a huge, built city, not a town. Looking from where I am now I can see so many structures and buildings to shoot from. They will not know what has happened to them,” said the soldier.

Also read: Beyond Russia and Ukraine: 6 armed conflicts that are happening in the world

Fired

The shooter commented that the most difficult part of his decision to leave to support the Ukrainian troops was to leave his family.

“The saddest thing for me was missing my son’s birthday celebration. I watched a few minutes on the phone. I was here, in the dark, in an abandoned building,” she said.

He also explained that his wife was very afraid before not knowing exactly if he was going to return safely to his home again.

“She was very afraid, she told me that she needed me, that my son needs me. But she finally calmed down and she told me that she was fine, to do my duty, but please keep me safeWali narrated.

Also read: “What is at stake is Ukraine”: the unusual challenge that Elon Musk launched to Vladimir Putin to end the Russian invasion

Finally, Wali commented that, despite receiving a lot of media attention, prefer to keep a low profile and not play down the other members of the Ukrainian army.

“I’m a good sniper, yes, but I don’t deserve that much attention. I don’t want to detract from the other soldiers. If that’s what you want to believe, it’s not bad. People need these kinds of stories in a war, it’s a morale booster“, said.