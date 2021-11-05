the statements on the eve of Juventus-Fiorentina

Allegri conference: the Juventus coach presents the match against Fiorentina. His statements on the eve

Championship eve for the Juventus by Massimiliano Merry. The bianconeri will close the third mini-cycle of the season tomorrow before the break for Nationals. The Allianz Stadium will arrive there Fiorentina from Italian, ahead of Juve in the standings. Here are Allegri’s statements at the press conference.

Allegri to Calciomercato.it: “Morata played a good game the other night, he finally scored. He is a player who can find continuity for 2-3 months if he is released ”.

FIORENTINA – “Almost everyone is available apart from Kean and De Sciglio. Fiorentina are doing well, they have three points more than us. Make good use of the width of the field and have technical players, Italian is proving very good. We will need a fair game from a technical and defensive point of view ”.

SOULÉ – “They have summoned some young boys. Soule is a good guy, but let’s leave him alone. Otherwise we make the usual mistake that after three games they become phenomena, maturity reaches 25-26 years. Then there are the exceptions, but let’s let him make his way, from the Under 23s to Serie B if necessary, as we did with Fagioli and Ranocchia. They are playing every Sunday instead of losing another year ”.

BONUCCI – “If he rests? Let’s see, today we will do the penultimate training then I will decide. We have to keep our feet on the ground, after the Zenit we have not become phenomena. In the championship we are far behind, you have to keep quiet, pedal and work ”.

CUADRADO – “Cuadrado is doing well, he has played many games and has been coming for two years where he played very well. For tomorrow I still have to decide who to play, back and front “.

LOCATELLI-MCKENNIE – “Locatelli has grown and is growing, McKennie is growing a lot, he is more orderly and less anarchic and at the moment he is very well physically”.

WITHDRAW – “These two or three days that we have been together are the days that we missed in the summer during the summer preparations. These are those moments that we didn’t have this summer, now the important thing is to close well before the break otherwise they didn’t help ”.

CRITICISM – “For me it is a stimulus to face these challenges. From the beginning of the championship to today there have been some situations that need to be improved. With Sassuolo we didn’t deserve to lose, with Empoli we created, with Verona we got the wrong approach. The team’s performance hasn’t been bad, but something is missing from losing so many points. Maybe we take something for granted and this doesn’t have to happen ”.

VLAHOVIC – “The players can be seen, but until you train them it is difficult to make judgments. I won’t answer Vlahovic because he is a Fiorentina player. How does it stop? He is good, the numbers prove it. But we have excellent defenders so I’m calm ”.

DYBALA LEADER – “The expectations are what I have always had, of an important, technical player who scores goals. This year I found him mature and very eager, even after the injury he immediately returned well ”.

RABIOT – “It is useless to talk about the potential. Adrien has to do much more, simply ”.

RACE FROM RED BOLLIN – “The matches in the league for Juventus are all red-labeled until we find mental continuity throughout the match. You have to be realistic and practical. We conceded 11 goals in 6 games with teams from 11th to 20th place. And on this we need to work ”.