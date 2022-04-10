the statements that confirm that he turned his back on Will Smith for the slap against Chris Rock – Prensa Libre

After the controversial slap, which It happened after Chris Rock made fun of the alopecia suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith Will Smith’s wife shared a message on her social networks in which she assured that it was “time to heal”.

The Will Smith hit Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscar Awards ceremony surprised the film industry and almost two weeks later this incident continues to give something to talk about.

However, during the last hours, it seems that the situation between Will Smith and his wife has become complicated due to this aggressionsince the actor of king richard He entered a rehab clinic.

Added to this, rumors about possible problems in their relationship increased after a source close to the Smith family indicated that Jada regrets Will Smith’s actions against Chris Rock last Sunday, March 27.

According to the magazine U.S. Weeklya person close to both artists assured that Jada Pinkett Smith thinks her husband’s reaction was overdone and regrets everything that happened during the Oscar Awards gala.

“It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated everything. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he overreacted,” the source said.

Likewise, the person close to the Smith family assured that Jada is not happy with Will’s reaction, since she is a woman who can defend herself and at no time did she ask for her husband’s protection.

“She is not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t have to do what he did, she didn’t need protection. She is not a wallflower. She is a strong, stubborn woman and she can fight her own battles,” she assured.

At the moment, Will Smith is going through a tough time in his professional and personal lifesince after his incident at the Oscars he resigned from the Academy, was removed from a Netflix project and entered a rehabilitation clinic, where he could spend up to six months.

Similarly, the Academy advanced its board of governors for this Friday and the renowned actor could receive heavy sanctions after starring in one of the most controversial episodes in Oscar history.