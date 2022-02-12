The States General of the nursing profession are underway

FROM TODAY THE STATES GENERAL OF THE NURSING PROFESSION ARE OPENED.

This was strongly decided by the 102 presidents of the provincial orders of nurses representing the over 456 thousand members, supporting a proposal from the Central Committee of the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions (FNOPI), which a little less than a month ago sent an open letter to the Government, Parliament, institutions and Regions in which he announced that he wanted to coagulate a unified response, independent of trade union and party affiliations, roles and positions.

The States General of the nursing profession will start with a public and transparent consultation addressed to all the 456,000 Italian nurses who will be called to express their position on the most important issues for the profession that the Provincial Orders will analyze and systematize together with the Central Committee of the Federation. . A series of first provisional placements will then be elaborated which will then be subjected to comparison with all the advisory bodies of FNOPI and finally with external stakeholders..

This, to arrive at a shared platform that redesigns the nursing profession in Italy also through the modification of primary rules and university and specialization training courses.

A concrete proposal for the country that will become the pivot of requests and confrontation with the institutions and the political class so that no one of the protagonists of the National Health Service is penalized and that the health and assistance needs of people are finally answered in an exhaustive way.

“We need a firm stance – he said Barbara Mangiacavalli, president of FNOPI -. As a subsidiary body of the state, we have always maintained a serious and calm dialogue out of institutional duty. We cannot cross our arms, but we want and must guide the change of the current system and we intend to do it in ways different from those typical of street claims, but based on a firm and strong will to propose a concrete and effective institutional dialectic. The moment is crucial – he concluded -: today’s political choices will have repercussions at least for the next 20 years. The nurses know this and it is good that the institutions also become aware of it directly from the voice of 456,000 Italian nurses through the Federation and all the Provincial OPI “.

The National Council of FNOPI will meet again on February 26th to share with the entire nursing community the operational details of the extended consultation process, started with the official opening of the States General.

FNOPI has no doubts: “Without clear choices and an equally clear change of course, a profession is killed and with it an entire national health system”

“It is still possible to write a story that restores dignity to nurses and their assistants” underline the Federation and the presidents of the 102 orders representing the 456 thousand nurses present in Italy, but there is no more time to waste: beyond the promises they must follow the facts and the States-General are and will be the basis of orientation. “