the statue in Lucca Comics & Games triggers theories and memes – Nerd4.life

Elden Ring is present at Lucca Comics & Games 2021 with an entire installation by Bandai Namco featuring a statue depicting one of the characters in the game and which is becoming something of a global phenomenon, given the theories and memes which has managed to unleash all over the world.

A few hours after the first photos were published, the Elden Ring statue practically exploded on Reddit, where more photos and images from every possible angle rained down, sparking different ideas about the game details and also various memes.

Elden Ring, the statue at Lucca Comics & Games photographed by Reddit user “mortearotelle”

Among the photos we see for example the one published by the user “mortearotelle”.

As for the theories, considerations on the presence of the artificial legs: We knew this character had artificial arms, but apparently the legs are also prosthetic, which could introduce more elements to Elden Ring gameplay.

The other feature that emerged from the photos is the mechanism which seems to connect the sword directly to the forearm, also made up of an artificial prosthesis. This could allow particular movements and strokes given by the union between arm and blade, things that can also be seen in the materials previously released by From Software about the game, such as the gameplay video at the Summer Game Fest 2021.

Memes could not be missing, most of which focus on feet.

Elden Ring: A meme about the statue’s feet

Considered a sort of particular fetishism of Hidetaka Miyazaki by various fans, these actually stand out in the statue present at Lucca Comics & Games 2021, unleashing the irony of the web as we see in the image published by the user “ludos96”, or in that of “SneedChuckandSeed”, which also introduces another theme that is emerging among the memes, namely the false selfies at the statue.

Elden Ring, another meme on the feet of the statue at Lucca Comics & Games by “SneedChuckandSeed

Various users are posting obvious photomontages with the title “The haters will say it’s a fake”, with decidedly comical results, like the one from “Powerful_Edge6261”.

On the other hand, Lucca is probably not right around the corner for a large amount of Elden Ring enthusiasts and the presence of this exclusive statue is helping to give the entire event considerable visibility around the world.

Update: we wrote that the statue depicted the Lightless, but in reality it is another character from Elden Ring. The news was edited accordingly, we apologize for the mistake.