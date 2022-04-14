The statue of actor Dwayne Johnson will enter the Grévin museum

By Graziella L. Photos by My B. Posted 14 April 2022 at 11:31

After the public vote during the “Grévin Awards”, the next statue to enter the Grévin Museum will finally be… Dwayne Johnson! It was the first time that a competition of this kind had taken place to ask the opinion of visitors.

There is a celebrity which is missing in the Grevin Museum Parisian according to you? Even if the proposed personalities were limited, you were able to vote to the “Grevin Awards“, this competition set up by the famous museum to choose the pnext statue to join his collection. And it’s the audience who therefore chose through a vote on the social networkswith 48%, the actor Dwayne Johnson.

This competition, which sounded out the opinions of the French, was a first in the history of the museum. But since the wax statue of Vladimir Putin had to be removed following the invasion in Ukraine, Grévin was looking for a new international figure to appear in this flagship cultural venue of the capital. Internet users had the choice between Ariana Grande, Tom Holland, Dwayne Johnson, Zendaya, Dua Lipa, Elon Musk, Selena Gomez, Lupita Nyong’o, Chris Pratt and Margot Robbie. All these actors, singers and personalities have distinguished themselves in the news in recent years, and are appreciated by an audience relatively youngwhich the Grévin Museum wishes to target.

Through this vote, the museum of wax figures caught the attention of younger audiences, with nearly a million interactions on social media. The Grévin Museum will therefore announce the good news to Dwayne Johnson and offer him to meet the creative teams, in order to admire the statue of the famous actor in Paris as soon as possible!