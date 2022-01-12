The statue of Elettra Lamborghini at the wax museum in Amsterdam – Music

Italian singer, television personality and influencer Elettra Lamborghini will be represented with a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum in Amsterdam. “We have seen an increase in the number of Italian tourists both in the capital and at our museum and for this reason we have decided to represent an Italian character” announced Quinten Luykx, general manager of Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. “Foreign tourism represents for us about 70% of total visitors of which, in particular, 12% are of Italian nationality, with an average age between 20 and 25 years”. The museum’s global brand team identified Elettra Lamborghini as a very popular figure among the Italian and Dutch public. Her popularity grew in the Dutch country after her marriage to the well-known dj Afro Jack, originally from the Netherlands. Elettra then went to Madame Tussauds in Amsterdam where she posed for over three hours for the sculptors, who took her measurements, took hundreds of photos and found all the details useful for the creation of the statue. Finally, a 3D scan was also created that reproduces all the characteristics of Elettra, the first Italian celebrity to have posed for the reproduction of the wax statue at Madame Tussauds Amsterdam. The sculpture will be presented in Italy by Elettra herself in May and will then be placed towards the summer in the museum, in the Music Area, in the company of Beyoncé, Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Madame Tussauds Amsterdam opened in 1970 in Kalverstraat and moved to Dam Square in 1991. All statues are made in Tussauds Studios in London. After one or more laying sessions in which more than 200 different measurements are taken, a clay statue is first made and immediately after a mold into which the wax is poured. The statue, to which real hair is then applied, is then hand painted with oil colors. The creation of the wax statue takes six to nine months and costs around 250,000 euros. About 20 people work on the creation of each statue.