The statue of George Clooney

The statue on Lake Como, which Laglio wanted to dedicate to the star of the house, George Clooney is a symbolic work. Those who expected the faithful representation of George, in all his human beauty, will be disappointed, while those who will be able to appreciate the allegory that the sculptor Vito Valentino Cimarosti wanted to imprint in marble will be happy. As also explained by the mayor of Laglio, Roberto Pozzi, the work came to life in the first edition of the Sculpture Symposium organized a few weeks ago in the town. It is a tribute to the honorary fellow citizen, to the person George Clooney rather than to the character. The sculpture as a whole really wants to represent the relationship between fiction and reality. The block of marble is the symbol of personal reality and the fiction of the role played and its two parts are held together like “two ropes which, pushing in opposite directions, keep the core in perfect balance”.

The statue is made of Carrara marble and, as can also be seen from the photo, it is perfectly visible from the windows of Villa Oleandra. The American star has not yet officially commented on the artistic homage dedicated to him but, as reported in Il Giorno, he would have appreciated the work that marks even more his already solid relationship with the lake and the city of Laglio where George is now find on vacation with the whole family.