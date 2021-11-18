The statue of Maradona with the right foot

No lawyers are needed to return the ball to Maradona’s left foot of Sepe’s statue. It would have been better not to disclose the “wrong” photos

No, Domenico, no, Domenico Sepe, sculptor. Even put the lawyers in the middle for that photo of the statue of Maradona with the ball on his right foot, abundantly published in the newspapers (and reported by us) without you ever protesting.

If for the Rimini Francesca galeotto it was the book and who wrote it, the galeotta was the photo of the statue of Maradona and who published it with the right foot on the ball.

Now, Domenico, apart from the fact that our article only wanted to be gracious about a gracious curiosity, now you send us a different photo, on the revised and corrected, definitive statue, with bronze Maradona dragging the bronze ball with his left bronze foot . But this photo only comes out now and we have never seen it before.

Domenico, with this beautiful biblical name of devotee to the Lord, which we share, you legitimately resented what I wrote in Il Napolista on a wrong photo but disclosed by the newspapers, and even put the lawyers in the middle. We have just fired a delicate arrow and you, Domenico, respond with cannon fire.

Come on, Domenico, let’s publish the photo of the correct statue and let’s go make a pizza, maybe even with the lawyers if they have a good mouth. I will enter the room with my left foot.

A hug, without bronze faces.

This is the letter from the lawyer Pasquale Auricchio

Dear Director Gallo,

Hereby, in my capacity as the lawyer of Maestro Domenico Sepe, I express my great regret for the publication of the article by Mr. Carratelli in “Il Napolista” on the subject in question.

Well, the article, in addition to tarnishing the image and the excellence of the Master which is recognized in Italy and abroad, is also misleading and without scientific and technical foundation.

First of all, the statue has not yet been installed and that published photo is by no means that of the definitive work, but I think mocking the artist is an act of ignoble and very low quality of the person who writes the article.

Having said this, for the credibility and naturalness of its online magazine and, in order to avoid further investigations with consequent serious measures that the Maestro intends to take, I invite you to remove the article within 24 hours of receiving this letter.

In faith,

Pasquale Auricchio lawyer