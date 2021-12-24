The statues on the Tiananmen Square massacre removed in Hong Kong

On Friday, two Hong Kong universities removed two sculptures commemorating the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in Beijing in 1989 and which had been present on their respective campuses for years. The decision came after the University of Hong Kong removed the most famous of the statues commemorating the massacre on Wednesday to avoid exposing itself to legal risks caused by the growing repression of the Chinese government.

Until two years ago, commemorations of the massacre were free and allowed in Hong Kong, a semi-autonomous Chinese territory, which enjoyed a large degree of freedom. However, this freedom has been gradually restricted in recent times by the Chinese government, which has systematically repressed political dissent and various rights, to the point of imposing, among other things, the de facto ban on any reference to and commemoration of the massacre, such as occurs in the rest of China. In recent months, various groups of activists for the memory of the massacre have been disbanded, and their members arrested.

On the night between Thursday and Friday the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) had a statue of the Goddess of Democracy removed and it had been on its campus since 2010. The sculpture was more than 6 meters high, it was made by ‘ artist Chen Weiming and was the replica of a plaster statue placed in Tiananmen Square by students demonstrating for democracy in 1989.

A CUHK spokesperson said in 2010 the student union asked to display the Goddess of Democracy on campus. Management "unanimously resolved not to approve the request and its opposition and principles are on the public record …"

The Lignan University, on the other hand, has removed a bas-relief representing the Tiananmen Square massacre and it had been on an external wall of the campus since 2009. This work was also by Chen and depicted both the Goddess of Democracy and some scenes of the violent repression by of the Chinese army during the massacre. Among other things, it also depicted the so-called “unknown rebel”, the young demonstrator who stopped the advance of a line of tanks and who for his gesture became a universally recognized symbol of courage.

CUHK said it had removed the statue after an internal evaluation, claiming that at the time it had been installed at the request of the students’ association but without any authorization from the university. The University of Lignan, on the other hand, explained that it had made an assessment of the works present on the campus “which could have constituted a legal and safety risk to the university community”.

The relief was disassembled into several pieces and stored in an on-campus warehouse, a university spokesperson told the site. Hong Kong Free Press. In the classroom of the students’ association at the University of Lignan there was also a painting of the Goddess of Democracy which in turn was covered with gray paint.

The two sculptures were removed after the University of Hong Kong, the oldest and most prestigious in the area, removed an eight-meter-tall statue known as the “Pillar of Shame” on Thursday. The statue was made by the Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt and has been on the campus of the University of Hong Kong since 1997: the same year that Hong Kong returned to being a Chinese Special Administrative Region, with relative autonomy from the central government, after since 1842 it had been a British colony.

However, Hong Kong’s autonomies have been progressively eroded since 2020, with the entry into force of the disputed law on national security, with which the Chinese government has strengthened its control over the territory, repressing dissent, banning democratic demonstrations and arresting people who oppose the regime.

Understandably, the removal of the “pillar of shame” and the sculptures from the other two universities has been contested by activists and democracy activists, both in Hong Kong and abroad. For Chen, who now lives in Los Angeles, the removal of his works is a “huge regret”: in an interview with AFP he said universities acted “like thieves in the night” out of fear of exposing themselves and being challenged by students, and added that he was concerned about the end of his sculptures. Galschiøt called the removal of his statue “a shame”: he said the University of Hong Kong refuses to speak to him and will seek compensation for any damage to the work, which is his property.

On 4 June 1989 in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, the Chinese army violently repressed the large demonstrations by students and workers who for weeks had been demanding democracy and respect for human rights in the country. No official estimates have ever been released, but it is believed that several hundred civilians were killed.

