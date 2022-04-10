The Status of Bitcoin Adoption in El Salvador Six Months After Becoming Legal Tender

Recently there has been Bitcoin 2022 conference in MiamiFlorida in which several experts in the cryptocurrency sector have demonstrated exposing their perspective on the adoption of bitcoin and other digital assets in Latin America. These papers have addressed the case of El Salvador as the first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender and the implications that this event is having on the Central American nation. Six months after the historic entry into force of this use case, there are all kinds of views about the effect it is having on Salvadorans.

Eric Gravengaard, CEO of Athena Bitcoin Global, stated in his presentation that the salvadoran nation had poor returns in the years before the adoption of bitcoin and a reduced economic activity, highlighting as sources of income tourism and remittances of Salvadorans abroad. With the support of the Nayib Bukele government, however, the economy seems to be picking up and this progress is also due to the adoption of cryptocurrency. “Annual growth projections have been estimated at more than 10% since it was announced that bitcoin would become a legal currency in the country.”, he added.

El Salvador’s GDP by quarters between 2019 and 2022. We can see a notable change since the approval of bitcoin as legal tender in Q3 2021. Source: TradingEconomics

Furthermore, both Gravengaard and Justin Newton, founder and CEO of Netki, highlighted the It is important that bitcoin reaches the citizens of El Salvador directly through the Chivo wallet, since a large part of the country’s population was – and continues – in an unbanked situation, as is the case in much of Latin America. However, one A large part of the population has cell phones. and, therefore, they have access to the application that allows the cryptocurrency to be used to send and receive payments. In this sense, the adoption of bitcoin has marked a before and after for many families.

El Salvador: developing country?

The expectations for El Salvador in 2022 estimate that we can see a progression according to the development of bitcoin. At the beginning of the year, the country’s holdings amounted to 1,391 BTC, which at that time was worth about USD 60 million. The Bukele administration has remained bullish on the asset and has taken the opportunity to continue buying on several occasions, taking advantage of price setbacks, a kind of DCA (periodic purchases) on a national scale.

Therefore, analysts predict that the country’s reserves will be linked to the development of the asset’s price in the coming months, which remains in the low trading range since the ATH reached last October in the accumulation phase. Bitcoin could be a turning point in the economy of El Salvador that would catapult him to a developing country. Yes ok At the moment it seems early to draw conclusions, the evolution of income in the country is promising.

National reserves of El Salvador in $USD over the years. We can see how a large amount (around USD 70 million in February 2022) has been converted into bitcoin. Source: ThisMorningOnChain

On Crypto Adoption

Much remains to be done in the area of ​​adoption both in El Salvador and in other Latin American countries. Yes ok In the Salvadoran case, there is government support to spread knowledge about the use of cryptocurrency, many people still find this way of thinking about money strange. In many countries they were used to making frequent use of cash but After the pandemic, electronic payments have been greatly promoted. In this sense, the use of cryptocurrencies is not very different, since they are transacted through applications.

In addition, there are more and more apps that offer services related to the use of crypto in El Salvador, as is the case with Cash App, a solution that allows you to use the Bitcoin Lightning network (for instant micropayments). Both institutions and private companies that provide solutions for the sector must promote education in crypto assets so that the population of El Salvador can make better decisions about how to use this type of currency or currencies in their case.

In short, there are good feelings about the course that the “experiment” of El Salvador regarding bitcoin and although there are detractors, the government’s support remains firm. Projects like Bitcoin Beach will put the icing on the cake introducing more sources of income and jobs related to cryptocurrencies in the country. Besides, these initiatives attract large investors to the country for its friendly environment with bitcoin.

