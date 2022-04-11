The stellar Cuban judoka Estela Rodríguez dies at 54

the stellar judoka Estela Rodríguez, who in 1989 became the first world champion of that sport in Cuba, died this Sunday at the age of 54, victim of cardiac arrest.

This was announced on its Facebook profile by the provincial station CMKX Radio Bayamowho stated that the news filled the national sports movement with mourning.

Born on November 12, 1967 in Santiago de Cuba, Rodríguez was one of the prominent figures in the legendary squad led by coach Ronaldo Veitíaand for several years rubbed elbows with judo’s super-elite heavyweights.

His most resounding successes were the triumph in the Belgrade 1989 universal event -final victory over the British Sharon Lee- and the silver medals in the Barcelona 1992 and Atlanta 1996 Olympics.

In addition, he was runner-up in the 1991 World Cup, and bronzes in 1993 and 1995.