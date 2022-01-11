The stellar price of Leonardo DiCaprio’s new house- lawebstar.it

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most in-demand and paid actors in the world, so it’s no surprise that with his hefty earnings he can afford dizzying homes.

Recently landed on the small screen with the film Don’t Look Up, Leo never misses an opportunity to be talked about, above all for his commitment as an activist for the protection of the environment.

The 47-year-old actor sold his Malibu home for over $ 10 millionwhile purchasing a majestic Beverly Hills apartment worth $ 9.9 million. In fact, the house was put up for sale for $ 10.2 million in August, but Leo managed to get a small discount off the original price.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s new home: unbridled luxury

The property, finely restored and consisting of five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms, has a living area of ​​over 460 square meters. The floors are in white oak, while the furniture is extremely refined and modern.

The luxurious apartment boasts a huge open entertainment area leading to the swimming pool, a majestic library and a huge kitchen. The dining area is surrounded by glass doors that open onto a patio.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, enhanced by a high cathedral ceiling, a spacious bathroom and a beautifully furnished cozy sitting room.

What can I say, a real feast for the eyes!