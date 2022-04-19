The Stephen King adaptation that was a complete flop

Stephen King has a large number of novels that were adapted to the cinema such as It, Carrie, The Shining, Christine Y animal cemeteryto name a few of the works of the talented author that reached the big screen to exponentially multiply the scope of the author’s work in different audiences that, in general, celebrated it.

In this case we have to talk about a film based on a successful novel by Stephen King that hit theaters in 2017: the dark tower. Starring Idris Elbe Y Matthew McConaughey The film had, among other goals, to launch its own franchise that would expand the elements presented on the big screen to TV as well. Unfortunately that never happened.

The failure of an adaptation that promised a lot

the dark tower It was a popular novel Stephen King but the film never achieved that status. Idirs Elbe brings to life Roland Deschain, a gunslinger on a quest to protect The dark towera mythical structure that supports all realities, and Matthew McConaughey is his nemesis, Walter Padick, the Man in black. It is eventually revealed that Roland’s fight is nothing more than a time loop cycle that takes place in Mid-World.

In Rotten Tomatoes the film has a 15% acceptance among specialized critics and although the numbers improve with respect to the opinion of the general public, with 44% acceptance, the reality is that the film based on the work of Stephen King is far from a tape “certified fresh” on that page. The consensus of the specialists is that there are other better adapted works by the novelist and it is preferable to avoid this film.

the dark tower, in addition to Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, has a cast with proper names like Tom Taylor, Claudia Kim, Fran Kranz, Abbey Lee, Katheryn Winnick, and Jackie Earle Haley. The director’s chair was occupied by Nikolaj Arcel with books by Akiva Goldsman, Jeff Pinkner, Andres Thomas Jensen and Arcel himself. Unfortunately this version of the story of Stephen King never knew success.