The steps you need to follow to get Hailey Bieber’s manicure

Trends do not understand extremes to such an extent that, this 2022, the fashion of the manicure of color has encountered its antithesis, the minimalism and the simplicity of what they call ‘milky nails’. And if there is a great representative of the ‘clean look’ that’s Hailey Bieber.

Zola Ganzorigt is the LA’s Most Eligible Manicurist. Its center is attended by celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens, Liza Koshy, the well-known Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney, the model Kendall Jenner and of course, Hailey Bieber.

The influencer is usually true to your personal style in the design of her nails, and she rarely uses bright colors on them. her manicure pearly pink with which he attended the MET gala became viral, and his manicurist, Zola, has published the step by step on his Instagram profile.

Ganzorigt works with the American nail polish and care brand IPO. For Hailey’s manicure prepare the nails and start using the base GelColor Stay Classic Base Coat of the signature; then apply a layer of polish on the color bunny and a thin layer of top coat OPI Chrome Effects No-Cleanse Top Coat. After this, and with a sponge, apply the OPI Chrome Effects Tin Man Can, a titanium and chrome graphite powder that will give that pearly effect to the manicure. and ends with top coat OPI GelColor Stay Shiny Top Coat that will give shine and durability to the nails.