The Steve Jobs of health who defrauded the powerful and can go to jail

She put herself in his shoes, drank in her depth and fluctuated in her zigzags, but she also knows that there is no case: Elizabeth Holmes – she concedes – would deceive her anyway: “If I had met her, she would have been able to sell me sand.”

Says Amanda Seyfried, who personifies her in the successful miniseries The Dropout, on the Star+ platform. Holmes She was a brilliant young woman who became a mega-businesswoman specializing in health technologies and clinical laboratories, until her ambitious projects were revealed to be a fraud..

“He could have used that talent for something good, which he did until his pitch stopped working,” Seyfried laments.

The actress speaks in the past. Curious, because Elizabeth Anne Holmes lives, she is 38 years old, fortune, fame (bad, for some time) and meteoric rise in the business circuit. But, in some sense, Seyfried does not falsify. Holmes, today, has become a caricature of what it was. Wait and, who knows, maybe you despair. It happens that she could be sentenced to 20 years in prison for investor fraud. The sentence will be known in September.

The United States Department of Justice considered Holmes guilty on one count of conspiracy and on three counts of fraud. At the same time, he exempted her from four other accusations of patient fraud and did not reach a consensus for three more.

He promised to detect hundreds of diseases, including cancer, but it turned out to be a scandalous set-up.​

the droplet

Founder and CEO of the biotechnology company Theranos, Holmes promised to detect hundreds of diseases, including cancer, with a drop of blood through state-of-the-art machines. The dream find, certainly. But everything turned out to be a montage with scandalous tails.

As it was, the coveted panacea paid off and Holmes began to bill big. Theranos was valued at $9 billion and in 2015 employed more than 800 employees. Some of them, aware of the interlining woven around the device, lit the fuse and later accused its executive director of fraud. Theranos was dissolved in 2018.

The businesswoman was lying, but did she think she was lying? The enigma potentiated reactions and an overwhelming curiosity that turned her life into a miniseries and the miniseries into a success (six Emmy nominations, including Best Leading Actress for Amanda Seyfried’s work). The promises of magic and miraculous benefits, no one doubts at this point, tend to grow like snowballs and disintegrate just as quickly.

Among those affected by Theranos there are not a few big shots, such as tycoon Rupert Murdoch, former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and another former secretary, in this case of Defense during Donald Trump’s term, James Mattis. The escalation engulfs even former President Bill Clinton and Mexican mega-millionaire Carlos Slim, who invested in Theranos.

The television network HBO took advantage of the repercussions of the case and filmed the documentary entitled Bleeding out Silicon Valley, about the rise and fall of Holmes and his company. Hit of effect at the right time.







Actress Amanda Seyfried took on the role of Holmes in the series The Dropout.



of two

Holmes’ former partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, also convicted in court, was the company’s chief operating officer. Together they engineered the scheme and dragged in characters like Betsy DeVos, a former Education official, or the influential lawyer Daniel Mosley. Members of the Walton family, owner of the Walmart supermarket chain, also fell for the trap.

“Elizabeth Holmes remains a mystery and this is a good opportunity to find out more about her. While she was promoting her company, she would have had to answer questions from specialists in public health, science and medicine. But she knew how to answer what she didn’t know with what she did know,” says Seyfried.

He adds: “Holmes was an incredible actress, very capable of creating things, particularly the story of Theranos and her invention. She believed in herself. From a psychological point of view, if someone wants to be convinced of something and works to achieve it, the moment will come to decide if what one believes is true or not. Our brains are wonderful: we can forget things and convince ourselves of others.

During the trial in San Jose, California, followed with quasi-devoted interest and pilgrimages to court by fervent audiences from the United States, a lawyer for Holmes argued that “failure is not a crime.” The media had already stopped talking about his alleged extraordinary discovery, the device called Edison, as “the iPhone of blood”.

Holmes was an incredible actress, very capable of creating things… She believed in herself. Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout actress

The deep voice of the former promise of Silicon Valleyvisualized as a dazzling entrepreneur since she was 19 years old, has always characterized her. For the series, Seyfried had to put in hours and hours of practice in order to imitate the record: “A great effort, because my voice is much higher than hers, who felt that with her way of speaking she generated more impact.”

At 32, Holmes was the world’s youngest billionaire. According to Forbes magazine, he hoarded $4.5 billion, half the value of the company. The comparisons were not long in coming: she was referred to as “the new Steve Jobs”.

Much earlier, before he was 20, he founded the company in 2003 Real Time Cure in Palo Alto, California, while he was a freshman at Stanford University, a bold initiative for which he used the money his parents had saved for his education.

Until one fine day the name changed to Theranos (therapy plus diagnosis: “therapy” and “diagnosis”): insightful, Holmes had warned that many people mistrusted the veracity of the term “cure” (“cure”).

The invincible aura of Holmes, a synthesis of drive, self-made woman and innovation until then, fell apart when the newspaper The Wall Street Journal uncovered the pot of the gigantic lie at the end of 2015. His report pointed out that the “miracle machines” did not comply with what the health businesswoman had been in charge of propagating in an bombastic way.







Elizabeth Holmes with her husband Billy Evans and their parents, arriving at the Federal Court in California.



Without authorization from the firms, in addition, Holmes had displayed logos of titans of the pharmaceutical industry such as Pfizer Y Schering-Plough in the references of Theranos that highlighted the benefits of their machines and were sent to investors.

The California jury needed a week to deliberate. Earlier this year, Holmes was found guilty of cheating with her startup, after persuading investors that she would revolutionize blood testing with tools that are faster and less expensive than those of conventional laboratories..

Business experts, political stars and tycoons with cunning, experience and advice from the best law firms succumbed to the predicted manna.

Holmes’ lawyers emphasized that there was no bad faith in his conduct: “You know how at the first problem criminals make money, criminals cover their tracks and rats jump ship. Mrs. Holmes stayed the whole time. She believed in this technology,” said Kevin Downey, one of her attorneys.

Already considered guilty, the sentence against Holmes will be known on September 26. A lengthy prison sentence is expected.

In 2014, a splendid moment of TheranosHolmes was 30 years old, “old enough to know the difference between right and wrong,” prosecutor John Bostic replied in the round trip.

Holmes argued in court, between sobs, that in her relationship with Ramesh Balwani (when she met him, she was 19 and he was 38) she was the victim of psychological abuse and sexual abusel: “I decided that I was going to build a life for myself by building a company. (Balwani) told me that he did not know what I was doing in the business, that all my beliefs were wrong and that if I continued with my attempts we would fail.

“Sometimes he would go upstairs and do things to me that I didn’t want to do. She was hurting me,” she argued. Holmes redoubled her testimony by stating that Balwani exercised suffocating and disciplinary control over her from dawn until late at night. Former President of Theranos, who had been his right-hand man and lender obviously denied the accusations.

Holmes and Balwani were arraigned in June 2018. They have pleaded not guilty and posted $500,000 bail. The trial, interrupted by the pandemic and later by the defendant’s pregnancy, ended in January 2022. The sentence is scheduled for September 26, with the probability of prolonged imprisonment and stratospheric fines.







Elizabeth Holmes once had a fortune of over US$4.5 billion and was among the wealthiest young women in the US.



Despite debts and lawsuits, Holmes did not deprive himself of the status of tycoon. In 2019, she married in a secret ceremony with William “Billy” Evans (29), heir to the Evans hotel chain in San Diego. Both live in a Californian mansion valued at 135 million dollars with their son William, born in July of last year.

When she was 9 years old, little Elizabeth was asked at a family reunion what she wanted to be as an adult: “Billionaire”, she answered determinedly. Immediately she came, she asked the question: “Wouldn’t you rather be president?” The girl did not back down: “No, the president will marry me because I will have a billion dollars.”

This dialogue is recreated in the book Bad Blood, by journalist John Carreyrou, which will have its film adaptation with Jennifer Lawrence as the protagonist of the biopic. Holmes didn’t marry a president, but she amassed well over a billion. At any price, literally.

