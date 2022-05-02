The Steve Jobs speech that obsesses Mac fans with pirates

When Steve Jobs brought together the team developing the early Mac at a retreat in Carmel, California, little did attendees know they would hear one of his most forceful speeches. It was January 1983 and the project was running out of steam. So Jobs needed a jumpstart to get the team excited for the final job. It was then that he told them this motto: “It is better to be a pirate than to join the army”.

The meaning of pirates in the midst of the development of the Mac

In the early 1980s, Apple was growing fast. To such an extent that he began to need a professional CEO. But that wouldn’t happen until months after this meeting, when Jobs would convince John Sculley to run Apple. Steve wasn’t cut out for the job, and he wasn’t interested either. He preferred to develop products and that’s where the Mac got all his attention. At one point, Jobs found that some team members felt that the project was losing its irregular spirit.

Being a pirate meant moving fast, free from bureaucracy and internal politics. It meant being bold and courageous, willing to take considerable risks for great rewards. Steve also didn’t mind stealing good ideas from others from time to time, as in Picasso’s quote that “good artists copy, great artists steal.”





The story has become legend. And die-hard Mac fans are looking for a replica of the flag made by Kare and now selling for nearly $6,000.

This is how Andy Hertzfeld recalls Jobs’s speech at this retreat. The truth is that this session had a huge impact on the team, not taking it literally but symbolic. And he remained in the company culture, permeating the way of dealing with problems and products.

The Pirate Mac flag is flying at Apple HQ. #Manzana pic.twitter.com/ojf5GI0jNV — jontanner (@jontanner) April 1, 2016

Jobs knew how to imbue the entire team first and, after his return in the 1990s as CEO, the company itself afterwards. An ethos with a strong anti-establishment that pushes not settle for things and defy the established order. When the original Macintosh team moved to a new building soon after, they hung a pirate flag created by graphic designer Susan Kare from a flagpole: the distinctive eye patch was the Apple logo.

More than thirty years later, the same flag flew at 1 Infinite Loop in Cupertino to commemorate the company’s 40th anniversary.

Time has passed and the Apple of then is not the Apple of now, leader in market capitalization and with financial results that are proof of crisis and wars. His enormous global influence would be a sign that he has become the establishment against which Jobs fought so hard, if not because that challenge is still perceived.

Challenge through its products, with the jump to Apple silicon processors from Intel. I challenge the belief that Netflix controls entertainment and there is nothing to do, when Apple TV + proposes different things. Challenge traditional computing with the iPad itself. Both companies have little to do, separated by much more than almost fifty years. But these are just a few examples that the pirate spirit is still there.