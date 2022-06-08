Entertainment

the steward flocks 650 Messi shirts for 2 games

In an interview with Prime Video, Emiliano Martinez explains that the manager of Argentina flocked 650 Lionel Messi shirts for two international matches. Sponsors, players, staff, managers… Everyone wants it!

Everyone wants a Lionel Messi shirt. Last May, The Team announced that more than one out of two jerseys sold by PSG is stamped with the Argentinian’s name. If the replica and authentic jerseys are popular, the outfits worn, even prepared, by the Argentinian are even more so.

In an interview with Emiliano Martinez conducted by Prime Video, the Argentina goalkeeper reveals that the manager had to flock 650 jerseys for two international matches. “Whether it’s for sponsors, players, staff, managers, … everyone wants a Messi shirt. So we make 650 every 2 games”explains the doorman of Aston Villa.

Which footballers sell the most shirts?

As the interview progressed, the reporter asked how many shirts were flocked to Martinez’s name, which Martinez replied with a laugh. “two is enough”. Ridiculous compared to La Pulga, one of the players who sells the most outfits in the world according to Euromericas.

Last March, the sports marketing agency revealed a study carried out around the footballers who sold the most shirts in 2021. With 1.2 million pieces sold, Lionel Messi occupies first place. He is followed by Cristiano Ronaldo (1.05 million) and Robert Lewandowski (970,000). Kylian Mbappé, the first Frenchman, is in fifth position with 799,000 tunics sold. 17,000 less than Mohamed Salah, fourth.

psg messi jersey with ballon d'or flocking

Cover photo © Argentina National Team / Twitter

