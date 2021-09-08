The Stillwater Girl, a preview clip of the new film with Matt Damon

Coming to cinemas from 9 September, the new film directed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy with Matt Damon and the star of “Call my agent” Camille Cottin. Here is a preview clip
From Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy (The Spotlight Case), “The Girl from Stillwater,” a powerful and moving drama starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, hits theaters September 9. With his daughter sentenced to jail in Marseille for a murder which she claims with all might not to have committed, Bill Baker, an unemployed oil worker, arranges to pay her periodic visits and bring her supplies and news. But when Allison (Breslin), the young inmate, presents the hypothesis of a new lead, the father takes charge of it, avoiding updating the girl. Tested in a foreign land, without speaking the language and being able to settle in, Bill struggles to get results until he runs into a local woman, with her little girl: this new encounter will allow him to discover the truth. and find the prospect of a life that did not believe in its own reach.
Filmed between Oklahoma and France, Stillwater’s Girl is halfway between a thriller, a thriller and a drama, a mix that brings together many elements and that tries to bring out once again the great talent of Damon, here in the film he manages with extreme simplicity to give us back a confused and lost character in the face of a European culture, a language that he really cannot understand or pronounce. Thus, the greatest charm of the film rests entirely on the Oscar-winning actor’s gaze, on his inadequacy, on an interpretation as predictable as it is surprising.
The film, produced by Participant and DreamWorks Pictures along with Slow Pony / Anonymous Content, also stars Lilou Siauvaud and Idir Azougli. The screenplay is written by Marcus Hinchey, Thomas Bidegain, Noé Debré Written and by Tom McCarthy himself. At the cinema from 9 September.