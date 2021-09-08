The Stillwater Girl, a preview clip of the new film with Matt Damon

Coming to cinemas from 9 September, the new film directed by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy with Matt Damon and the star of “Call my agent” Camille Cottin. Here is a preview clip

Stillwater, the trailer for the new film by Matt Damon

From Academy Award-winning director Tom McCarthy (The Spotlight Case), “The Girl from Stillwater,” a powerful and moving drama starring Matt Damon and Abigail Breslin, hits theaters September 9. With his daughter sentenced to jail in Marseille for a murder which she claims with all might not to have committed, Bill Baker, an unemployed oil worker, arranges to pay her periodic visits and bring her supplies and news. But when Allison (Breslin), the young inmate, presents the hypothesis of a new lead, the father takes charge of it, avoiding updating the girl. Tested in a foreign land, without speaking the language and being able to settle in, Bill struggles to get results until he runs into a local woman, with her little girl: this new encounter will allow him to discover the truth. and find the prospect of a life that did not believe in its own reach.