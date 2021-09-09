The Stillwater Girl: Exclusive Interview with Matt Damon

The strength of the film, a thriller that goes far beyond the genre , is right in the character of Damon, in the actor’s ability to disappear into Bill Baker, to embody the image that Europeans have of Americans , to restore guilt, desire for redemption and the stolidity of the average man who struggles to decipher the reality that surrounds him and who after the experience lived will never be the same again, as demonstrated the dazzling final scene , synthesis of the meaning of the entire film. To outline its character and point of view, the director let himself be guided by the book Strangers in Their Own Land by sociologist Arlie Russell Hochschild .

About ten years ago The Stillwater Girl , directed by Tom McCarthy (Oscar winner for Spotlight) and presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, it should have been a film nourished by the Mediterranean noirs of writers such as Andrea Camilleri, Massimo Carlotto and Jean-Claude Izzo , the latter author of a trilogy set just in Marseille , a city that the director considered the perfect location for a not entirely convincing story. The meeting with two French screenwriters, Thomas Bidegain and Noé Debré, reflections on the collapse of American moral authority during the Trump administration, the fascination with the court case of Amanda Knox, accused in 2007 in Italy of the crime of Meredith Kercher, and the collaboration of Matt Damon allowed him to give body and soul to a film that Universal will distribute in Italian cinemas today, 9 September.

“Forced to confront a culture that does not belong to him in a language unknown to him – He says Damon, five Oscar nominations and a statuette won – Bill is willing to do anything to protect his daughter, who is serving nine years in prison on suspicion of killing her friend and lover. A crime of passion, according to many. A feeling that I know well, that of wanting to put children before everything, since when I also became a father. Bill gets what he thinks he wants, in reality he loses just what had brought him back to a life he no longer hoped to want and because of his sacrifice as a parent he finds himself in a Purgatory from which he will never go back. Stillwater Girl is not your typical Hollywood fish out of water story, but the tragedy of a man who loses all hope. Bill is the exact opposite of Jason Bourne“.

And goes on: “It was very important to spend time in Oklahoma, where the culture, habits, behaviors are very peculiar, different from those I grew up with in Boston. It has become one of the states most loyal to Trump, its economy is linked to oil, people spend hours and hours in the car, they have a very particular physicality, they wear fireproof and rigid jeans that condition their walk and turn into a second skin , they wear metal-reinforced boots that they never take off. Bill is one of those men who, after returning home from work, eat fast food on the sofa and fall asleep in front of the TV. I have met many workers like him. He’s the last person her daughter would need, yet he’s Allison’s only attorney for whom he wants to finally be the father he never was due to all the mistakes made in the past. Having shot the film in sequence, the last scene is truly the culmination of one of the most fascinating human journeys I have ever encountered.“. Regarding the preparation he adds: «IThe film leads us to a very strong empathy with Bill. Whenever you play a character it is necessary to have a deep understanding of the reasons that push him to behave in a certain way“.