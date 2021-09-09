The Stillwater Girl: Good Matt Damon fights for his daughter

P.presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, The Stillwater Girl directed by Tom McCarthy (The Spotlight case) is released today in Italian cinemas after a series of controversy launched by Amanda Knox – convicted, and then acquitted, for the murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia in 2007.

Self in fact the plot recalls the judicial vicissitudes of the former student americana, the film starring Matt Damon it soon disengages from the Italian news reference to become a touching tale of redemption and rebirth. An almost risky change of pace but that, thanks to Capital performance of the actor of Jason Bourne, creates an unprecedented blend for contemporary American cinema.

The Stillwater Girl: the plot

Bill Baker, Matt Damon, is a simple worker who leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to see his daughter Allison (Abigail Breslin). Locked up in prison for five years for the crime of his fiancée which, however, claims not to have committed. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system that guarantees access, Bill wants to exonerate his daughter at all costs. Convinced of his innocence.

During his “mission”, the man knows and falls in love with Virginie, Camille Cottin, penniless actress (with an adorable dependent child) which will help him in the search for the real culprit. But that will also offer him a second chance to become that parent Bill fears he never was. It will also lead him to broaden his gaze, discovering a new and unexpected sense of empathy with the rest of the world.

An unprecedented and successful mix of genres

At this point subscriber to “middle man” roles, i.e. the average man struggling with situations greater than him, Matt Damon returns as the protagonist of a film that manages to balance legal drama, romance and drama familiar. Not an easy undertaking given the disparity between genres and an American cinema which is now increasingly cautious and little inclined to risk.

The first part outlines Bill’s complex personality by subtraction – a suicidal wife, a precarious job and a renegade mother – and the almost Kafkaesque mechanisms of French justice. Who sentenced his daughter Allison without appeal or proof. But really when the film seems to focus on the father’s way of the cross to find evidence that exonerates the girl, an unexpected twist messes up the cards.

To help man, in the Marseillaise Babel of languages ​​and streets, we find the beautiful theatrical Virginie. Which, despite socio-cultural differences, will fall in love with him, also entrusting him with his little girl. Like this the film almost turns into a mélo, with that much of redemption that the Americans like so much. Until the final bittersweet in the lonely Oklahoma landscapes.

The anger of Amanda Knox

If the plot reminded you the tortured legal proceedings of the murder of Meredith Kercher (which took place in Perugia in 2007), you agree with Amanda Knox. The American who at the time was accused together with Raffaele Sollecito of the crime of the roommate, felt called into question; she who, before acquittal, served as Matt Damon’s Allison for a few years in prison.

So speaking of The Stillwater Girl, on your account Twitter, Knox lashed out at the director and Matt Damon, accusing them of using her story for profit. The choice of market the film as “inspired by the Amanda Knox saga”.

Reiterating her innocence once again, Amanda then added that she is tired of the image the media has built of her. Time to clarify, but McCarthy and Damon are turning a deaf ear for now: invited to his fashion podcast that they can apologize and clarify, the two closed in total silence.

