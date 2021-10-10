The Stillwater Girl with Matt Damon: Italian Trailer

Universal Pictures has made available an Italian trailer of The Stillwater Girl, a dramatic thriller by Oscar-winning director Tom McCarthy (Spotlight) loosely based on the story of Amanda Knox. Matt Damon plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter in prison for a murder she claims she did not commit.

The official plot: An oil industry worker (Matt Damon) leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to visit his daughter (Abigail Breslin), who has ended up in jail for a crime he claims not to have committed. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system, Bill makes the battle for his daughter’s freedom his mission. During this journey, he develops a friendship with a local woman and her little girl, which will lead him to broaden his gaze and discover a new and unexpected sense of empathy with the rest of the world.

The cast also includes Camille Cottin, Deanna Dunagan, Robert Peters, Camille Cottin, Ginifer Ree, Robert Peters, Lisandro Boccacci, Dustin Wilson, Kyle Jacob Henry, Justin France, Lena Harmon, Moussa Maaskr, Gary Sievers, April Warren, Ryan Music.

Tom McCarthy in an interview explained how he and Matt Damon immersed themselves in the culture of Oklahoma oil workers for the film: Matt and I started going to Oklahoma early to get a taste of the place and the people and hang out with the thugs, in particular. They truly opened their lives to us, their worlds and their families. They have been incredibly instrumental in helping us shape the story.

Tom McCarthy who also directed Mr Cobbler and the magic shop, Winning moves And The unexpected guest, directs “The Girl from Stillwater” from a screenplay written with Thomas Bidegain (A taste of rust and bones), Noé Debré (Le fidèle – A life at the most) and Marcus Hinchey (Love & Secrets).

Source: YouTube