The sting also reaches Ikea, in 2022 price increases of at least 9% on the prices of the entire catalog

The Swedish furniture giant Ikea announced that in 2022 it will increase the prices of its products on average 9%. “Unfortunately, for the first time since rising costs began to affect the global economy, we will have to pass on some increases on the final costs for our customers, ”he said Ingka Group, the holding company that controls 367 outlets out of Ikea’s 422, or more than 90% of its stores worldwide. In Europe and Italy, the price increases could be even more substantial. The + 9% is in fact the average retouching globally but, as the company explains, the main increases in costs related to transport and at the supply prices “they make themselves felt mainly in North America and Europe“. The increases will vary by country in the group and by the range, reflecting the local inflationary pressures, explained Ikea. In the course of 2021, timber has risen by About 30%.

The announcement of the Swedish group comes in a context of acceleration of inflation which affects almost the whole world. Abundant liquidity, bottlenecks in supplies of raw materials and finished products as well as friction between supply and demand of labor are the factors that are favoring a rise in prices. In the euro zone, inflation reached 4.9% over one year in November, a record since the introduction of the single currency in 1999. In the United States, the increase in prices was 6.8% last month compared to November. 2020, its highest level in 39 years. Ingka Group, has a turnover of almost 40 billion euros a year and closed 2020 with 1.2 billion in profits. It is controlled by the Dutch phonation Stichting Ingka Foundation created by the founder of Ikea Feodor Ingvar Kamprad died in 2018.

