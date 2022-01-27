The sting of gas, to families with doubled cost bills. A user who paid 203 euros in 2021 found himself with a 406 account

ANCONA The sting has arrived, and has been heard loud and clear. The € 5.5 billion in aid to families and businesses against the expensive was not enough bills that the government Dragons disbursed in the first quarter of this year. The amount failed to mitigate the additional costs for domestic and non-domestic users, who have seen mind-boggling bills delivered. Light and gas weigh in gold, with increases that in some cases have reached 400%, especially for businesses. A sensational surge that can be immediately seen by looking at the items on the bill.

The examples

A user of Anconetano, for example, in February 2021 paid Estra Prometeo 203 euros, of which 62.77 as an expense for the raw material, natural gas. In the billing to be paid in February of this year, however, the figure jumped to 406 euros – double the net -, of which 236 for “natural gas matter”. The same fate befell another consumer, who between February 2021 and February 2022 saw his bill go from € 127 to € 211, with the cost of raw materials increasing from about € 60 to € 161. raising bills: the massive increase in the cost of raw materials is ultimately passed on to the end user, who pays the highest price for this lot.

Costs soared

If until last year the cost of the raw material that was read on the gas invoicing amounted to 0.1 euro / Smc, today it has risen to 0.46 euro / Smc. To sterilize the expensive bills, the government has approved a decree that provides for an intervention of 5.5 billion. to the 3.8 billion already allocated with the budget law in order to mitigate the rise in the cost of energy, especially for families, another 1.7 billion more aimed at supporting the business world were added. In addition, the provision provides that the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera), in order to further reduce the effects of price increases in the electricity sector, will cancel, for the first quarter of 2022, the rates relating to general system charges applied to users with available power equal to or greater than 16.5 Kw.

Estimates

However, Confartigianato estimated that the coverage rate of this measure slightly exceeds 6%, against an increase in the cost of electricity and gas which by 2022 will reach a total of 89.7 billion, of which 30.8 will be borne by families. – net of all the mitigation measures implemented by the Draghi government, an average family will pay 1,200 euros more this year – and 58.9 on businesses. The alarm raised by the CGIA is that, if new resources capable of calming energy bills are not found, many entrepreneurial activities will not withstand these cost increases. Between May and December 2021, the energy increases were + 302%, and + 346% for gas. Before the summer the price was around 70 euros per megawatt hour, while at the end of the year it reached 281.2 euros. The cost for gas in May was 25.4 euros per megawatt hour; seven months later it rose to 113.3 euros.

The great crisis

A crisis within a crisis, after two years of pandemic that have caused a severe backlash on the economy. And on families, who risk losing further purchasing power, triggering a potentially harmful vicious circle due to the glimmers of recovery that were beginning to appear.

