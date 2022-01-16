The sting: so families and businesses are crushed by price increases

SASSARI. As in a perverse domino, the fall of a tile causes that of the neighboring tile and then the other one, and so on until the end of the chain. In the domino of expensive prices, the first card is that of energy while the last can vary: it can be the cup of coffee at the bar, the packet of pasta at the market, lettuce from the greengrocer. It is the contagion of high prices that is rampant, perhaps yet another variant of Covid-19, the one that does not affect the respiratory tract, but the pockets of citizens. The alarm was raised months ago, even by the Government which had prepared a series of interventions to try to reduce the expensive energy due to international mechanisms linked above all to the price of gas.

Government intervention may have limited the damage, but there have been increases nonetheless. And others are announced, even in the bills that will arrive (or are arriving) in the homes of all of us.

The observatory. The guide to price trends is the Observatory run by the Ministry of Economic Development. The latest data available is that of November last year, when the storm was still looming in all its power. But already at the end of 2021 the signal was clear: “It is estimated that the national consumer price index for the entire community … registers a variation of 0.6% compared to the previous month and grows by + 3.7% on an annual basis (up from + 3.0% in October). To explain the growth of the index are the prices of Energy goods which go from + 24.9% to + 30.7% ». And that increase has repercussions on the agri-food market and also on public tariffs.

The alarms. The situation has worsened further and from the various trade associations, in recent months, alarms have arrived in series and in succession. Each for its own sector.

Confartigianato has thrown down two accounts: «Compared to 2021, a mill that uses almost 1.5 million kWh / year will undergo an increase of 220% and will go from 131 to 420 thousand euros in costs; a dairy, with a use of almost 600 thousand kWh / year, will suffer an increase of 146%, going from 80 thousand to 199 thousand euros in bills; a bakery, with an average consumption of 150 thousand kwh, will suffer an increase of 145%, from almost 21 thousand to over 51 thousand; a hairdresser, with 6,700 kWh / year, will undergo an increase of 98%, thus passing from 1,200 euros to over 2,500 ”.

From the fields to the tables, the discourse does not change. Coldiretti recalled that “the costs of sowing for the production of wheat for pasta and bread have practically doubled as a result of increases of more than 50% for the diesel fuel necessary for working the land, but the costs of agricultural vehicles are also increasing. , phytosanitary products and fertilizers which can even triple “.

The sectors. All sectors suffer from high prices. Construction, which is also experiencing a boom period thanks to the 110 per cent bonus (finding a free company is … copper grew by 40%, steel by 80% (but the Reed speaks of 250%), polyethylenes by 40%, solid and glulam wood over 100%. Costs for the purchase of bitumen, cement and concrete, thermal insulation materials, also rose.

What about transport? Those who use the car know well how much the price of fuel has increased, but also that of cars, spare parts and maintenance, due to the usual domino effect that also affects the car industry and workshops.

According to an estimate by Uecoop, diesel has increased by 20.6%, registering the record prices of the last two years, gasoline by 18.6, LPG by 30. The cost of fuel is discharged on sea transport, air, rail and on eraser. And from there to the final consumer, impressed in his purchases of food, cosmetics, furniture, accessories, mobility. With the usual aggravating circumstance that falls on Sardinia: transporting goods to the island costs more than doing it on the mainland.

The estimate. Also according to Confartigianato, the high increase in the prices of raw materials could lead to higher annual costs for the 12 thousand micro and small companies equal to 198 million euros.

The investigation. This is the general picture, which heralds a start of 2022 with a family budget in the red. Today The New Sardinia launches an investigation on the high prices that are incumbent on Sardinian citizens, going to verify how much these increases affect consumers, but also on companies, talking about problems and perspectives.

