The first session of the week holds many pleasant surprises for investors. European stock exchanges regain confidence after a few days of profound uncertainty and our list does better than the other main European markets. So today the stock exchanges are running and Piazza Affari is the locomotive as this title beats all records, doubling in value in two days. In fact, it is worth noting yet another session in Milan with a very strong rise in an action that had already flown by Friday. We talked about it in the article: “This stock explodes sensationally by 84% but it is not enough for Piazza Affari dragged down by Wall Street”.

The European stock exchanges are back on track

The stock exchanges restart with the wind in their sails. The new week opens with convincing rises on both sides of the ocean. After days of uncertainty, positive sentiment and the desire to buy seem to have returned to the markets. The South African variant of Covid 19, called Omicron, is now much less scary. In South Africa, those infected by this new form of pandemic have not found health conditions more serious than those of Covid 19. The consultant of the White House for the pandemic, Anthony Fauci, reiterated that the Omicron variant does not appear more dangerous than Covid 19. This means that current vaccines are also effective against this pandemic variant.

On this news all equity markets have regained confidence and today traders rushed to buy. Affordable stock prices after corrections from the previous days were an inescapable lure. So the European stock exchanges from the morning have engaged the fifth gear and started to run, finishing the session on the highs of the day. The Euro Stoxx 50 index closed 1.4% higher and the German Dax index made the exact same gain. The Paris and London stock exchanges also had a decidedly positive session, rising by 1.5%.

The stock exchanges are running and Piazza Affari is the locomotive as this title beats all records

The best stock exchange among the main ones was Piazza Affari. Our list achieved an exemplary session, gaining over 2.1%. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) finished with 26.498 points. The rise in the price of oil also pushed the Italgas stock today, which was the best of the blue chips. The share, which has already been growing for a few sessions, closed with a 3.6% jump to € 5.8, the highest since August.

But once again the queen of the list was Conafi. The stock gained nearly 22% to close at € 0.74. This target was indicated in the article: “These 2 titles are on the launch pad but for Piazza Affari there will be problems below this level”.

