The stock exchanges file the Omicron fear and bounce and this title stands out in Piazza Affari

After yesterday’s sharp decline, today the stock exchanges redeemed themselves with a decisive rebound. Equity markets seem to have forgotten yesterday’s fears despite Covid contagions still increasing. Milan also rebounded thanks to many shares purchased by the operators. Among these, one in particular has returned to racing after many sessions on the downside. Yesterday’s collapse seems to have been forgotten, the stock exchanges dismiss the Omicron fear and bounce back and this title stands out in Piazza Affari.

Yet, declarations of new restrictions multiply, the WHO president himself has called for not celebrating Christmas and New Year. Today the stock exchanges all opened sharply despite the negative closing on Wall Street. What happened in Monday’s session today happened in reverse. The wave of rebounds started in the European night from the Asian stock exchanges. Shortly before the Old Continent’s Squares began trading, the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed with a robust 2% rise.

This confidence boost was transferred to the European markets which started trading with a marked increase. At the end, all the main European markets closed with an increase of more than one percentage point. The Euro Stoxx 50 gained over 1.6%. The German Dax index closed with a gain of over 1.3%. The same exact result was achieved by the Paris and London stock exchanges, which rose by 1.3%. At the time of the close of the lists in Europe, the three indices of the US stock exchange were up by about 1.3%.

The Italian stock exchange also had a very brilliant session. The Italian list was once again the best among the main ones in Europe. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed with a rise of 1.8% to 26,653 points. In a previous analysis we hinted at the possibility of a rebound if a specific scenario occurred. We talked about it in the article: “If this scenario were to be realized in Piazza Affari, the prices of the Stock Exchange could shoot upwards”. In today’s session, the expected condition was fulfilled and the prices of the Ftse Mib reached exactly the target indicated in the article.

In today’s session, only 5 stocks closed in negative ground among the blue chips. Among these is Diasorin who yesterday had had the best performance. Among the larger-cap stocks that did best were many of the shares that were sold and full hands yesterday. These include Stellantis and CNH Industrial. Eni and Saipem also rose significantly, with a rise of 4.1% which was the share with the greatest gain among the blue chips.

Strong purchases also spilled over into three of the major banking stocks, Unicredit, Banco BPM and BPER Banca. All 3 stocks rose between 3.2% and 3.5%. Out of the basket of the Ftse Mib to report the strong rebound of Juventus, which gained over 6%. The stock on Monday hit a low for the past 4 1/2 years.

