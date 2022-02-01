The Stock Exchanges inaugurate February in rally, the collapse of Saipem does not stop in Piazza Affari

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – New step forward for the European stock exchanges in the session on February 1st after the good performance on the eve of the day. Wall Street also closed the last day in positive territory, especially as regards the Nasdaq index, which rose 3.4%. January, however, was a month of losses, with the US technology stock index falling 9% at its worst since 2008. The markets were affected by profit-taking after gains in 2021, of international geopolitical tensions (especially in Ukraine), as well as fears related to future moves by central banks to combat theinflation now galloping (in the States it has reached 7% per year). Meanwhile, the quarterly season is moving forward at full speed, both in Europe and overseas. In the US they will publish the accounts, among others, Alphabet, PayPal, General Motors and Starbucks. In Europe, among the best lists there is the FTSE MIB which thus continues to celebrate the re-election of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who also guarantees the stability of the Draghi government and the cooling of the spread (yesterday dropped to 133 points, from 150 reached in recent days). The CAC 40 in Paris, the German DAX 30 and the IBEX 35 index in Spain are up. Chinese markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, while Tokyo closed 0.28% up.

FTSE Mib stock market trend Loading …

In Milan Saipem collapses again, Ferrari shines



In Piazza Affari, the eyes are still on Saipem which, after the 30% drop on the eve of the eve, is again weak, feeling the impact of the “profit warning” and the announcement of the future capital increase. Its parent company Eni is also cautious. Banks are slightly up with Intesa Sanpaolo under the lens pending the presentation of the business plan, scheduled for Friday 4 February. Instead, the shares of Ferrari, the holding Exor and the industry with Buzzi Unicem are running. Outside the main list, purchases are rewarding Banca Mps while rumors about a change at the top are chasing with the possible resignation of the current to Guido Bastianini. To ask, according to rumors not denied so far, would be the reference shareholder of the bank, that is the Treasury.

The spread restarts with the “Quirinale effect”

Little moved for the BTp / Bund spread following a session of strong sales on all Eurozone government bonds which, among other things, brought the German Bund yield back into positive territory. On the secondary market of MTS government bonds, the yield differential between the ten-year Italian benchmark and the same German maturity is indicated at 134 basis points, a fractional increase from the 133 basis points of the last closing after the recovery on January 31 following confirmation by Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale. The yield of the ten-year benchmark BTp also rose slightly, to 1.38% from 1.37% of the previous reference. On the exchange front, the euro is worth 1.1258 dollars (yesterday closing at 1.1210 dollars). It also changes hands at 129.46 yen (129.19), while the dollar / yen ratio is at 114.99 (115.23). The price of oil is stable: the March WTI future is equal to 86.54 dollars a barrel.

Focus on the ECB, from Rba stop to bond purchases

The focus is already on the next meeting of the European Central Bank scheduled for Thursday 3 February: the markets are looking at inflation and expensive energy and are expecting a return of the accommodative policy sooner than expected, so much so that they start pricing in a rate hike in the first half of the year. In the meantime, the Reserve Bank of Australia announced the stop, in February, of the public bond purchase plan it had initiated in response to the pandemic crisis. The plan envisaged the weekly purchase of government bonds for an equivalent value of 4 billion Australian dollars (approximately 2.8 billion US dollars). “Progress has been made faster than expected towards our objectives and in these circumstances we have judged that it is the right time to end the purchase of the bonds,” said the governor of the RBA, Philip Lowe, however clarifying that this decision “It does not imply a first hike in short-term rates”.

Tokyo up but slows in the final (+ 0.28%)

Finally, positive session on February 1 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in the wake of the trend of Wall Street even if in the end profit-taking emerged and the list reduced the accumulated earnings. The Nikkei index of leading stocks closed up 0.28% to 27,078 points after having recorded a maximum increase of 1.5% in the course of the year. On a public holiday for Chinese stock exchanges, the main Asian market recorded the good mood of investors after the recovery of Wall Street and in particular the new progress recorded on the US technology list, the Nasdaq. In the end, the appreciation of the yen against the US dollar also contributed to cool moods, penalizing the shares of the large Japanese exporting groups.