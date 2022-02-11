The stock exchanges of today 11 February. The leap in US inflation still weighs on the markets, EU price lists are falling

MILAN – European stock exchanges closed down in the last session of the week on a day still conditioned by the heavy American inflation data released yesterday. The prices in January rose by 7.5% on an annual basis reinforcing the belief among investors that a rate hike by the Fed is imminent, starting in March. Yesterday Wall Street closed sharply in the wake of this scenario and in particular on the words of James Bullard. On Blooomberg News, the chairman of the St. Louis Fed said he was in favor of an interest rate hike of 50 basis points in March – which would be the first since 2000 – and a full percentage point by the beginning of. July, in response to the highest inflation in 40 years.

Analysts also agree on an ever closer upside. “This figure definitely reinforces the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 50 basis points in March, and consistently the market is now pricing a 50% probability,” notes Tiffany Wilding, North American economist at PIMCO. “However, we continue to think that the Fed would prefer a sequential hike at each meeting, rather than a more abrupt adjustment. Also, if the credit card data we use to predict retail sales turns out to be right, the combination of the credit card data we use to predict retail sales proves right. ‘CPI and retail sales suggest that the ability to move past further price adjustments may be waning. Nonetheless, this figure certainly worries the Fed and makes it hard for them to dismiss the market’s predictions. At the very least, today’s data solidifies the trend. our expectation that the Fed will likely start raising rates at the rate of once per meeting. “

Indications that therefore lead investors to be very cautious. In Europe, the indices are falling as mentioned. The Ftse Eb recorded -1.23% at 26,898 points, while Frankfurt starts trading at -0.42%, London marks -0.15% e Paris -1.27%. Same trend in Asia, where Tokyo was closed today for holidays.

Meanwhile, the growth of the spread. The BTP and Bund differential opens up to 162 points, compared to 160 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year rises to 1.9%, compared to 1.887% on the eve of the day. The phase of weakening of the euro against the dollar also continues. The single currency opens lower below $ 1.14 and changes hands at $ 1.1376 after yesterday’s swing session. Euro also down against the yen at 132.05 and the dollar yen at 116.05.

The prices of the Petroleum. Oil is on the rise in New York, where prices rise 1.22% to 90.98 dollars a barrel.