The stock exchanges of today 13 December. EU lists are losing their shine with Wall Street, spotlights on central banks

MILAN – 4 pm The European stock exchanges weaken in the second part of the session, in a week entirely focused on central bank meetings, with the directors of the Fed, the ECB, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan who will communicate their monetary policy decisions to counter the rise in inflation between Wednesday and Friday. The spotlight is in particular on the US, with the Fed likely announcing an acceleration in the tightening already announced, opening to a first rate cut as early as spring.

When European trade comes to an end, Milan reverses course and drops by 0.4%. Counter the others: London, which was already negative, extends the decline to -0.43%, Frankfurt halves the gain to + 0.48% e Paris yields 0.18%. The mood of investors weighs the opening in the red of Wall Street, with the Dow Jones falling by 0.6%, the Nasdaq and the S & P500 aligned at -0.2%.

Mixed closing for the Asian sector this morning with Tokyo (+ 0.71%) positive together with Shanghai (+ 0.4%) e Sidney (+ 0.35%), while they sold Taiwan (-0.33%) e Seoul (-0.28%).

The markets always closely follow the trend of infections and in particular the spread of the Omicron variant. In the United Kingdom, the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spoke of the “tide” coming, pushed the GBP to the downside, down to $ 1.3222. New negative record for the Turkish lira which broke the threshold of 1 dollar for 14 lire and 1 euro for 16 lire, losing about 3% of its value. The euro is back below 1.13 (1.12861 from 1.1315 on Friday evening).

While Istat traces a recovery of about half a million employees in the third quarter, but with a strong push from forward contracts, the spread between German BTPs and Bunds rises to 130.4 points, with the annual yield of ten-year securities down 2.3 points to 0.938%.

Oil prices are turning down, held back by fears related to Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines against the new variant of Covid. At the end of the morning, Brent lost 0.73% to 74.60 dollars a barrel, and futures on US crude oil fell 0.75% to 71.13 dollars a barrel. Concerns over the new variant of the coronavirus and its impact on global growth and fuel demand weigh heavily. Meanwhile, OPEC, in the monthly report, left unchanged its forecast of growth in global oil demand in 2022 at 4.2 million barrels per day. And it also kept the estimate for 2021 unchanged at 5.7 million barrels per day. In the report, OPEC also estimates that the impact of the Omicron variant on crude oil demand will be “limited and short-lived”.