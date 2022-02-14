The stock exchanges of today 14 February. The threats of war frighten the markets. Milan closed in the red (-2%) but above the lows

MILAN – The winds of war onUkraine scare the stock exchanges around the world, with the markets preparing for a possible conflict. In a phone call with the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyyesterday the US head of state Joe Biden assured that the United States, together with its allies, “will respond quickly and decisively” to an aggression by Vladimir’s Russia Putin. Today signs of timid détente filtered out from Moscow, with Minister Lavrov talking about an agreement with the West. Words that have helped the European lists to recover from the lows, but not to save the day that still goes to the archive with strong drops.

At the end of the session Milan marks a drop of 2.04%, in line with the others: London drops 1.73%, Frankfurt leaves 2.03% on the ground e Paris 2.27%. In Piazza Affari, a big drop for Banco Bpm and Unicredit after the CEO of Banco Bpm Andrea Castagna ruled out discussions on a possible offer over the weekend. Also Wall Street moves uncertain, but the technology sector leads the recovery from the lows: when trading ends in Europe, in fact, the Dow Jones drops 0.4% and the S & P500 files 0.2%, while the Nasdaq rises by 0.7 %. US Treasury yields rose after the “hawkish” words of Governor Bullard who forecasts a rate hike of one hundred basis points for July.

The tensions did not spare Asian exchanges, where all the main indices moved down and Tokyo closed at -2.23%. Hong Kong is also suffering, struggling with a new strong wave of Covid infections: at the end of the session, the Hong Kong stock exchange lost 1.41%.

The crisis is being felt above all on gas and oil prices. After a volatile day, opened with energy commodities rising sharply, at the close of the European markets the price of oil – which had gone negative – began to rise again: the April delivery contract on Brent rose 0.37% to 94.79 dollars a barrel and the one expiring in March on the WTI is 0.77% at 93.82 dollars a barrel. The price of gas also rose. In Amsterdam, prices are up by 8.5% to 83.50 euros per MWH, after having registered an increase of + 12% to 88 euros. In London the price rises by 4.45% to 185.86 pence per Mmbtu.

Ukraine, the specter of the Russian invasion by Gianluca Di Feo, curated by Paola Cipriani February 13, 2022

Also on the front of the spread there was an initial leap, which then returned: the differential between the BTP and the Bund went above 170 basis points, the maximum since June 2020 for the platform Bloomberg, then at the end of the day he placed himself at 169, from 165 points at the closing on Friday. The yield of the Italian ten-year is slightly up to 1.967%.

Finally, the euro closes its decline just above 1.13 dollars bent by fears of the conflict. The currency is trading at $ 1.1307 and yen 130.66. Dollar also up against the yen at 115.56.