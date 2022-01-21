The stock exchanges of today 21 January. Wall Street is weighing down the markets, EU price lists are falling

MILAN – Sluggish departure for the European stock exchanges in the last session of the week. Alongside the new monetary tightening that the Fed will launch in the coming months to counter the increase in inflation, with the central bank meeting next week, there are today the disappointing results of some US quarterly to condition the lists. Between these Netflix, which yesterday highlighted disappointing prospects for new subscribers. Indications that pushed Wall Street lower at the close, with the Nasdaq at -1.3%. Milan lost 1.36% at start-up, London loses 1%, Frankfurt 1.24% and Paris 1.2%.

In Piazza Affari, the spotlights are on General, with the Consob verdict on the lists of the board of directors, Tim – with the board of directors for the appointment of the new ad Labriola – and on the utilities while a new government intervention on the expensive bills is arriving in the afternoon.

The Generali dossier divides Consob and Savona defends itself by Andrea Greco January 20, 2022





Sales on oil, auto, and tech also mark Asian trade negatively. The Nikkei a Tokyo It closed 0.90% lower at 27,522.26, after plunging to -2% during the session. Toyota, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Sony and Softbank among the most distressed stocks. In Hong Kong (Hang Seng index down 0.60%), Alibaba and other hi-tech stocks, such as Tencent, hurt badly.

Among currencies, theEUR it is at 1.1329 against the dollar, slightly up at the opening. On the yen, the exchange rate did not move much at 128.92, while the exchange rate against the pound improved at 0.8334, after yesterday the British currency had reached a two-year high. Starting up for it spread between BTP and Bund which scores 134 points compared to 132.7 at yesterday’s closing. However, the yield of the Italian ten-year bond declined, to 1.28%

Instead, slow down the price of Petroleum, after yesterday’s Brent reported close to $ 90. Today the prices are down: The reference WTI crude oil drops 1.65% to 83.90 dollars a barrel; Brent from the North Sea lost 1.73% to 86.85 dollars.