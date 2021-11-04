The stock exchanges of today 3 November 2021. EU lists cautiously awaiting the Fed, new Wall Street records. Falling oil

MILAN – European stock exchanges closed cautiously on a day characterized by waiting for the Fed who then announced the start of the tapering, that is, the progressive reduction of the purchase of securities as part of the plan launched by the central bank with the onset of the pandemic. As investors had predicted, there was no news on the rate front, with the first hike which, according to the September indications, should arrive in 2022. Predominantly declining indexes in Asia, where Tokyo remained closed for holidays.

“The Federal Reserve will hold its press conference today. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to announce a gradual decrease in asset buying. President Jerome Powell should use balanced communication by reaffirming accommodative forward guidance. on rates “, observed Franços Rimeu, Senior Strategist of La Française AM. “More specifically, we believe the FOMC is likely to announce a gradual tapering beginning in mid-November with monthly purchases of $ 10 billion for US Treasuries and $ 5 billion for financial institution MBS. This would imply the end of Quantitative Easing for June 2022 “.

After the surge in government bond yields following last Thursday’s official press conference, the ECB president Christine Lagarde returned to the issue of rates and reassured the market at the 175th anniversary event of the Bank of Portugal: “A tightening of financial conditions is not desirable now that purchasing power is already compressed by energy and fuel increases, and would represent an unnecessary brake on recovery, “he said. The ECB, through the ‘forward guidance’ on interest rates, has “clearly articulated” the three conditions for a future rate hike, and these conditions “are very unlikely to be fulfilled next year”, he further clarified.

With these assurances, the differential between BTP and Bund it fell below 120 points, down from the previous day’s close of 123.7 points and the broadly stable opening. It made a low of 119.7 points around 12.45, on the levels of a week ago. In the session, according to data available on the Bloomberg platform, it has so far reached a maximum of 124.5 points shortly after 8. The yield of the Italian 10-year is 1.02%, down from 1.07% at the end of the day before.

Waiting to hear about Washington’s moves, the European stock exchanges, as mentioned, have closed proceeding cautiously: Milan it strengthened up to close with a rise of 0.69%. Weak the others: London drops 0.41%, Frankfurt ends flat (+ 0.02%) while it is slightly up Paris (+ 0.32%). In Piazza Affari the spotlight is on Intesa Sanpaolo, which today released the quarterly accounts, and Stellantis, after yesterday the numbers on registrations in Italy recorded a strong setback mainly due to the lack of chips. Ferrari showed clear growth in the aftermath of the quarterly report. Following the announcement of the Fed’s decisions, Wall Street closes at new records: the Dow Jones rises by 0.29% to 36,157.02 points, the Nasdaq advances by 1.04% to 15,811.59 points while the S&P 500 scores a progress of 0.65% to 4,660 , 56 points.

Little moved theEUR which at the end of the day is below 1.16 dollars pending the Fed. The single currency changes hands at 1.1578 dollars and 132.10 yen. Dollar / yen at 114.09.

Among the appointments of the day it should be noted that private companies in the United States hired 571,000 workers in October, compared to an increase of 523,000 revised downwards in September and well above market expectations of an increase of 400,000. It was the fastest pace of job creation since June as job demand continued to recover and the summer wave of Covid infections subsided. The usual survey of the Adp reveals this: official data on the labor market will be released on Friday. Activity in services increased in October in China with the index prepared by IHS Markit and published by the Caixin media group which rose to 53.8 from 53.4 in September.

The price of the Petroleum on the markets after yesterday US President Joe Biden asked OPEC + to increase production. An increase in US inventories also plays against crude oil prices: the WTI of Texas is now losing 3.29% to 81.15 dollars a barrel while the Brent of the North Sea falls by 2.83% to 82.32 dollars.