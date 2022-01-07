The stock exchanges of today 6 January. The Fed scares the markets, EU lists are falling. New record for German inflation

MILAN – A Fed with more “hawkish” tones than expected it upsets the markets that this morning all start down again. Yesterday, from the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank, the intention emerged to anticipate the rate hike sooner than expected, “The outlook for the economy, the labor market and inflation could justify an increase in interest rates sooner and faster than anticipated “, reads the minutes in which it is specified that according to some members of the central bank” it might be appropriate to reduce the balance sheet shortly after the start of interest rates “.

An acceleration that pushed the US indices down sharply, with the Nasdaq closing at -3.3% and which today pushes all exchanges down. In Europe Milan loses 1.8%, London yields 0.88%, Frankfurt 1.35% e Paris 1.72%. At Piazza Affari Carige goes against the trend, with a strong rise on the rumors of a Credit Agricole offer. Asia is also down. The Nikkei a Tokyo leaves 2.88% on the ground, marking the greatest decline in the last six months. Falling for sales too Seoul (-1.13%) e Sydney (-2.74%). Chinese squares hold (Hong Kong -0.13%, Shanghai -0.25%, Shenzhen -0.10%).

Negative too Wall Street: the Dow Jones loses 0.47% to 36.236.54 points, the Nasdaq loses 0.13% at 15.080.87 points while the S&P 500 leaves 0.10% on the ground at 4.696.05 points.

Meanwhile, German inflation marks a new record, reaching 5.3% in December 2021 and 3.1% considering the whole year, the highest since 1993. The index harmonized to European standards has instead dropped from 6% of November at 5.7% last month. On a cyclical level, prices increased by 0.5% based on the national index and by 0.3% based on the harmonized index.

Turbulence also on currencies. The possible rate hike ahead of schedule also pushes yields on the secondary Treasury market higher and the dollar hits a five-month high against the yen, at 115.90. L’EUR instead it drops to 1.1297 on the greenback. Effect of yields also on Italian bonds, with the ten-year rate rising to 1.294%, the highest since July 2020, with the spread to 139 points.

It dates back to the afternoon Petroleum due to tensions in Kazakhstan and production interruptions in Libya. The Brent broke the threshold of 82 dollars, to 82.4 dollars, up 2%, the WTI rose by 2.5% to 79.7 dollars.