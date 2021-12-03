The stock exchanges of today, December 3, 2021. The EU lists become mixed pending the US job

MILAN – 12:40 pm. Investors are only partially taking advantage of the recent falls in share prices, triggered by the Omicron variant, to buy with a little discount. This simple speculative reason also explains the ups and downs seen in these stock market sessions, after last week’s Black Friday. Trading is moving cautiously higher today in anticipation of the US data on the labor market, which could reinforce the conviction of a shift by the Federal Reserve towards more “hawkish” tones and therefore towards an acceleration of the closing of the taps with which it has flooded the markets with liquidity. On the European side, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, reiterated that the European Central Bank is “ready to act” but “it is very unlikely” a rate hike in 2022. The price theme continues to alarm even Turkey, struggling in recent days with a heavy devaluation of the currency: a November, the country recorded inflation of 21.3% on an annual basis, at the highest levels in three years.

The main European stock exchanges are mixed after the higher opening: Milan reduces progression and by mid-day rises by 0.1%, Frankfurt slips into red by 0.15%, London remains positive by 0.12% while Paris drops by 0.17%. In Piazza Affari Recordati stands out, after the maxi acquisition in the UK. Futures on Wall Street are still slightly higher. There volatility, is the observer’s reading of Bloomberg, will take on a leading role now that the thrust of the central banks will inevitably have to reformulate and that the strength of the economic recovery is destined to lose the overwhelming strength it has had in the last year, not to mention the health variable that is not yet defined.

Among the macro data reassuring indications come from the service sector. The SME index recorded by Markit in our country rose to 55.9 points in November, from 52.4 in the previous month compared to the 54.5 expected by analysts. The composite figure rose to 57.6 points from 54.2 in October, well beyond the expectations of analysts who had forecast it to rise to 55.9 points.

Asian markets moved positively this morning. There Tokyo Stock Exchange it stretched on the end of trading and climbed 1% with the Nikkei at 28,029.57, adding 276 points. Shanghai now earns 0.94%, while Shenzen it is on + 0.65%. Seoul in turn it rises by 0.85%. Out of place Hong Kong where the Hang Seng index lost 0.17% instead. The list of the island is affected by the choices of Didi, Uber’s Chinese rival, which after a few months prepares its delisting from Wall Street and is going to go public in Hong Kong. In a statement, the company said the board of directors authorized the initiation of delisting procedures from the New York Stock Exchange. The decision follows Beijing’s pressure on the giant, contrary to its listing on Wall Street from the beginning.

Among the commodities, the prices of the Petroleum they are still on the rise after OPEC + in its meeting yesterday decided to maintain the already established 400,000 barrels per day increase in supply. Producing countries could still meet before the next monthly meeting on January 4, should the Omicron variant hit demand for crude oil. The Wti at Nymex now marks a growth of 2% to 67.86 dollars a barrel, after the + 1.4% recorded on Thursday, while the Brent is at 71.01 dollars with a + 1.9%, after +1 , 2% yesterday.