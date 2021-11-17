The stock exchanges recover, Milan (+ 0.5%) closes at the top of the year. No squeeze for Lagarde in 2022

Lagarde (ECB): unlikely rate hike in 2022



ECB President Christine Lagarde indicated to the European Parliament that «with regard to official interest rates, in our prospective guide we have clearly articulated the three conditions that must be met before rates start to rise. Despite the current surge in inflation, the prospects for inflation in the medium term remain contained and therefore it is very unlikely that these three conditions will be met next year ”. These are the three conditions of the central bank’s “guidance” regarding the increase in interest rates: inflation must reach 2% well before the end of its projection horizon, remain at these levels for the rest of the projection horizon ; Progress in core inflation is needed in order for price growth to stabilize at 2% over the medium term.

Beijing, ChiNext -0.8% at the debut

ChiNext, the Beijing Stock Exchange listing launched by the Beijing authorities with the aim of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises that encounter difficulties in raising capital, closed down on the first day of trading. At its debut, the ChiNext Price Index fell by 0.8% to 3,401.87 points after a positive opening. The shares of 80 companies are listed on the list; of those ten debuted today after raising 1.5 billion yuan ($ 235 million) from stock sales in the preparation phase. The other companies have been transferred from the National Equities Exchange And Quotations, launched in 2021 which allows SMEs to raise funds before going public.

Spread widens in the final to 122 points

Weak session for the BTPs traded on the electronic secondary Mts. The 10-year Italians lost ground during the day and the spread with German bonds began to widen again. In the end, the yield differential between the benchmark ten-year BTp and the German bond of the same duration is indicated at 122 basis points compared to the 119 basis points of the opening and down compared to the 121 points of the closing on Friday 12 November. The yield of the benchmark ten-year BTp rose to 0.98% (from 0.96%).

Euro remains below 1.15 dollars, oil is down

On the foreign exchange front, the single currency continues to settle below the threshold of 1.15 dollars: it is equal to 1.1455 dollars (from 1.1449 dollars at the last reference). The currency also changed hands at 130.55 yen (130.383), while the dollar-yen stood at 113.95 (113.875). The value of crude oil continues to lose ground: the WTI, contracted in December, dropped 0.66% to 80.26 dollars a barrel. The value of black gold continues to be affected by OPEC’s cut in forecasts on world crude oil demand, as well as the prospect of a possible release of US reserves to slow down price growth.