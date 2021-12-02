The stock exchanges today, 2 December. New fears from Omicron, EU lists down. Opec: the resumption of production continues, oil is down

MILAN – 4 pm European stock exchanges are moving downwards, weakened by fears about the spread of Omicron variant and on the possible repercussions on the economies of the countries. The United States yesterday confirmed the first case in the country, fueling concerns Wall Street which yesterday closed in decline. On the markets, however, there are also those who take positive elements from the diffusion of the new variant. This is the case with the analysts of JpMorgan Marko Kolanovic and Bram Kaplan, according to which the fact that Omicron is currently more transmissible but less lethal can be interpreted as a signal of evolution of the virus towards less serious forms. The virus would thus be destined to become more similar to seasonal forms of flu and the end of the pandemic could be closer.

In Europe, the lists are confirmed in negative when the day draws to a close: Milan drops 1.3%, London marks -0.8%, Frankfurt yields 1.3% e Paris 1.05%. Wall Street moves mixed: the Dow Jones marks a gain of 0.49% to 34,188 points and the Nasdaq a decline of 0.15% to 15,232. Apple has dropped after rumors of slowing demand for iPhones, which is hitting all tech.

Closing in no particular order for the Asian stock exchanges, which, like the other markets, are affected by fears due to the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid. The United States yesterday confirmed the first case of the new variant, upsetting the world financial markets, already anxious about its potential impact on the recovery. There Tokyo Stock Exchange closed down 0.65% at 27,753.37 points, Shanghai filed a 0.09% to 3,573.84 points while Hong Kong it rose by 0.55% to 23,788.93 points. Very good Seoul which gains 1.57% at 2,945.27.

Spotlight on Petroleum today with the meeting of the Opec + countries. The cartel has decided not to touch the production increase plan, after the events of the last few weeks. On the one hand, in fact, the US and other large economies have freed up reserves to lower prices. And then there was the uncertainty about the resumption of the new Covid variant, which brought down the prices of crude oil. Opec + has decided that despite everything it will continue with the current policy of increasing supply: this is 400,000 barrels a day every month, reducing the record cuts agreed in 2020 when demand collapsed due to Covid. The agreement reached today is to stick to the increase of 400,000 barrels per day also in January. A news that, since the advances of the agencies, has brought prices down: the future on the WTI drops 1% to 64.94 dollars a barrel, the one on Brent drops by 0.89% to 68.27 dollars.

On the foreign exchange front, theEUR it was stable on the dollar and changed hands at 1.1316 with a variation of -0.04%. Single currency slightly up against the yen to 128.1 (+ 0.36%). The story of the Turkish lira is updated with the news of yet another round of seats at the top of the financial figures: the president Recep Tayyip Erdogan appointed a new Minister of Treasury and Finance after the resignation of Lutfi Elvan, while the value of the Turkish lira fell to an all-time low. Erdogan has appointed Deputy Minister Nureddin Nebati to lead the dicastery, according to an announcement published in the Official Gazette. According to what was reported in the Gazzetta, Elvan asked to be “exonerated from office” and the request was granted. His resignation comes as the Turkish lira it is plunging to all-time lows on concerns over the government’s economic policy, following a series of loan cost cuts despite rising inflation. The Turkish currency has lost around 40% of its value since the beginning of the year.

Little moved it spread German BTP and Bund: the differential marks 135 basis points, on the same line as yesterday’s closing. The yield on the Treasury product is 1%.