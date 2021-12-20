The stock exchanges today, 20 December 2021. Omicron and lockdowns scare the markets, EU lists are falling

MILAN – Concern is growing on the financial markets about the Omicron variant and the anti-contagion closures that are starting to make their way around the world, starting with the Netherlands. The impasse on Joe Biden’s public spending plan also weighs on the mood of investors, and of Wall Street in particular, which adds tension at a time of the year when market liquidity is scarce and it is therefore easier to see strong Changes. European stock exchanges all closed lower, in line with what has been seen in Asian exchanges. Milan it recovered from the lows in the final part of the session and reduced the deficit to -1.63%. The others also improve: Frankfurt drops 1.92%, Paris 0.82% e London leaves on the ground 0.99%. Piazza Affari recorded the negative performance of the energy sector and of Tim, always grappling with the Kkr dossier. Falling day also for Wall Street: After the first few trades, the Dow Jones lost 1.6%, the S & P500 fell by 1.4% and the Nasdaq by 1.3%. Worth noting is the debut of Zegna, which does not allow itself to be influenced by the heavy session and earns over 7% on the American stock market.

Deep red for the Petroleum, which first recorded fears that the growth in infections would block the economic recovery and put the flight industry back to ground, a major fuel consumer but also the first to suffer from lockdowns. In the afternoon, Brent dropped below 70 dollars to 69.5, down by 5.36%, while the WTI is worse (-6.4%) at 66.3 dollars a barrel. new tension on the energy market: as he says BloombergIndeed, there is concern among traders about the extremely cold days ahead for Europe and Russia’s intention to keep gas flow limited throughout the day. On the other hand, assets characteristic of a moment of escape from risk, such as US Treasuries, the dollar itself and gold, which has reached a three-week high, rose.

The Asian stock exchanges have already moved in deep red, on the fears of the spread of the Omicron cases and of new restrictions. TO Hong Kong the Hang Seng index lost 1.93% with the real estate sector still under pressure: Kaisa (-14.23%) returned to trading after the non-payment of a 400 million dollar bond; Evergrande (-9.88%) saw an attempt to make it private fail; Shimao (-8.59%) agreed to sell shares in a real estate development plan in Hong Kong, recording capital losses. Tokyo closed with -2.13%, Shanghai it lost 1.07% while Shenzhen it fell by 1.77%.

Precisely on the Chinese market there was the move of the Central Bank (Pboc) which cut the Loan prime rate (Lpr), thus reducing the financing costs for banks. The one-year rate goes from 3.85% to 3.80%, while the 5-year rate remains unchanged at 4.65%. The measure aims to increase the liquidity of the banking system for corporate loans. It is the first time it has made such a move since April 2020. Beijing’s move to lower the LPR was widely expected, but also highlights China’s monetary policy divergence from other major global central banks, which are set to raise interest rates. A number of recent economic indicators, including retail sales and investment growth, point to a slowdown in the Chinese economy, while a regulatory crackdown on the tech sector has dampened investor sentiment, along with fears of new restrictions. to combat the increase in Covid cases. “The move is a concrete signal that China is moving towards a supportive monetary policy, “he says Jeffrey Halley, an analyst at OANDA, for whom Beijing “seems to wink at the slowdown in growth next year”.

As for the government bonds, said of the strengthening of the US ones, after an initial blaze it spread between BTP and Bund and ends at 128 points, slightly down on Friday’s close, at 130 points, and at the opening of the day, at 133 points with the yield of the Italian 10-year at 0.927%, compared to 0.94% on Friday and at 0 , 95% of the beginning of the session.

As mentioned, on the currency theEUR is down against the dollar which is trading at its 20-month high, after the Fed’s “hawkish” turn and the now discounted rate hike that will take place in March and in conjunction with the search for safe assets in which invest. The single currency is trading at 1.1288 against the dollar and down sharply to 127.98 against the yen. Dollar / yen at 113.39. There Turkish lira it is in free fall and lost a further 5% against the dollar today after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called into question Muslim teachings to justify the failure to raise interest rates to stabilize the currency.