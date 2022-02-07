The stock exchanges today, 7 February. Leap of the spread, Piazza Affari the worst in Europe

MILAN – 16:30. The European stock exchanges all start cautiously up and then take opposite directions during the session, with Milan which marks the worst performance in Europe and, when closing is nearing, is confirmed down by 1.14%. Last week’s words of Christine Lagardewhich for the first time has not taken an interest rate hike off the table this year, continue to push higher spread. The yield differential between Italian and German 10-year olds, which had closed last week at 154 points, flared up at the reopening reaching 164 basis points, the highest since the summer of 2020. The movement recovered somewhat during the session and now the spread is just under 160 points, for a return of 1.81% from 1.71% last week.

Meanwhile, the markets are still hanging on to the tension between Russia and the United States on the case Ukraine and investors are looking to update US inflation in January, coming Thursday. A key figure to define the roadmap for the next moves by the Fed, after the president of the US central bank already clarified ten days ago that the rate hike should arrive as early as the March meeting.

In Europe, as mentioned, the indices move against the trend compared to Milan, also supported by US exchanges. Frankfurt 0.9% salt, Paris returns to positive by 0.9% e London marks a + 0.7%. On Wall Street, technology stocks are highlighted, among the most penalized in this market phase. The Dow in fact rose by 0.1%, the S & P500 by 0.25% while the Nasdaq added 0.5%. Contrasted the Asian sector with Tokyo which ends at -0.7% while the Chinese indices are positive at the resumption of trading after the week of holidays. Find momentum on Bitcoin, after weeks of severe breathlessness. The main cryptocurrency in the morning, according to Coindesk data, exceeds $ 42,000 in the morning, revising the highs for two weeks now.

Among the macroeconomic data, in December there was a 0.3% decline in industrial production on a cyclical basis and 4.1% compared to December 2020 (-5.5% on December 2019). The index, recalls the German statistical institute Destasis, is still 6.9% lower than the levels of February 2020, the month before the first restrictions related to the pandemic. China’s service sector slows down. In January, the Caixin index relating to the sector slowed to 51.4 points, from the previous 53.1 points in December, holding back more than forecasts. Also expected today is the Sentix index on investor confidence in the Eurozone and the intervention of the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde to the Economic Affairs Commission of the European Parliament, from which more precise indications on the moves by the central bank will be obtained.

Among currencies, opening slightly lower forEUR on the dollar. The European currency moves at 1.1431 dollars (-0.13%) and also falls against the yen (-0.05% to 131.38).

Among commodities, the Petroleum. Texas WTI crude is trading at $ 92.2 per barrel (-0.03%). Brent, on the other hand, rose to 93.69 dollars.