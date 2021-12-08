The stock exchanges today, 8 December. EU lists down, the spread rises

MILAN – European stock exchanges worsened during the session after a weak start. the lists do not remain in the wake of yesterday’s brilliant session on Wall Street, which archived the best day since March, with the Nasdaq. For several days, the market seismograph has been carefully monitoring every update related to the Omicron variant and the possible repercussions on economies. Good news in this regard has come from Pfizer, according to which their vaccine would be able to protect against the variant, but after the administration of three doses.

The European financial centers are all starting to decline towards closing with the exception of London, where the Ftse 100 advances by 0.23%, a Paris the Cac 40 marks -0.31%, a Frankfurt The Dax falls by -0.62% ea Milan the Ftse Mib lost 1.04%. Strong acceleration for it spread: the BTP-Bund differential has risen to its highest in a year now, at 135.6 basis points, with the gap between our ten-year and German ones that has widened by more than 5 basis points, while the yield on BTPs it rises by 10 points, reaching 1.02%.

Closing up for Wall Street with the Dow Jones gaining 0.11% at 35,754.09 points, the Nasdaq gaining 0.31% at 4,701.18 points and the S & P500 index gaining 0.64% at 15,786.99 points. Optimism also prevailed on the Asian markets: brilliant Tokyo (+ 1.42%), followed by Sidney (+ 1.25%) e Shanghai (+ 1.18%), more cautious instead Taiwan (+ 0.2%) e Seoul (+ 0.34%).

The rebound of the Petroleum, which grew precisely on the easing of fears related to the effects of the new variant: January WTI contracts fell 0.97% to $ 71.35 a barrel, February Brent contracts fell 0.84% ​​to $ 74.81.

Among the currencies theEUR it strengthens slightly, but remains below $ 1.13: the single currency changes hands at $ 1.1287 (1.1256 yesterday at the close) and at 128.022 yen (from 127.83). The dollar / yen exchange rate is 113.407.