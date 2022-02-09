The stock exchanges today, 8 February. Positive EU price lists. Tension is high on bonds due to tightening of central banks

MILAN – The phase of uncertainty in the bond market continues, with investors reviewing portfolios in light of the more hawkish attitude of central banks. THE movements in the last few sessions penalized the BTP in particularafter Christine Lagarde’s ECB changed its rhetoric last Thursday and no longer firmly ruled out the hypothesis of a rate hike as early as 2022. In the European Parliament, yesterday, the president retraced her steps, blessing the prudence and noting that monetary tightening would be weapons against the problems of the moment: the increase in the price of raw materials and bottlenecks in supplies.

Today it spread experienced a first phase of the day in decline, after having reached the highest levels since the summer of 2020 in the session on the eve of the session. At the end of the session, the differential between BTP and Bund returns to 158 basis points, slightly up from closing yesterday, and the Italian 10-year rate rose towards 1.86%, to the maximum of the day. A crucial phase remains for bonds: as reported Bloomberg, Treasuries have lost value as investors bet the US 10-year will soon hit 2% yield. Australian rates of the same duration also peaked since March 2020, the month in which the pandemic began. There is great anticipation for the release of data on US inflation, scheduled for next Thursday. The forecast is that US consumer prices will rise from 7% to 7.2% in January, the highest since 1982.

Spread, a blaze that can cost us 17 billion in interest payments by Valentina Conte 07 February 2022





In Europe, the index ends up with the sole exception of London. Piazza Affari, where the calm on the spread had also yielded a + 1% during the morning, reduces earnings and ends at + 0.31%. Frankfurt trminana up by 0.26%, Paris 0.27% while London moves back by 0.11%. In no particular order the American lists: the Dow Jones rose by 1.01%, the S & P500 by 0.85% and the Nasdaq slipped by 1.25%.

Contrasted the day in Asia this morning. Hong Kong now loses 1% while Tokyo closed up 0.13%, despite announcing the failure of SoftBank’s $ 40 billion sale of British chip company Arm to Nvidia, moving towards a listing.

Lagarde the “hawk” confuses the markets: the era of negative rates is about to end by Giovanni Pons 07 February 2022





Among the macro data of the day, the Istat data on retail sales should be noted, rebounding in 2021 but with consumers and Federdistribuzione worried about the account that inflation may present on consumption in 2022.

Among the commodities, the prices of the Petroleum they are proceeding weakly and mixed in view of the resumption of indirect talks between the United States and Iran that could lead to a nuclear deal which in turn would lead to the lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil sales, thus increasing global supplies. In the afternoon, the WTI lost 2.05% to 89.46 dollars a barrel, Brent fell by 2.08% to 90.75 dollars

Aluminum peaks, with prices up 3% to their highest level since 2008 at $ 3,236 per ton, close to their all-time high. The value of aluminum has increased by 15% this year, after gaining 42% in 2021, since China, which produces more than half of the world’s supply, has limited production to reduce pollution.