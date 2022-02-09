The stock exchanges today, 9 February. EU price lists up. markets in the wake of Wall Street

MILAN – Positive day for European stock exchanges in the wake of the good day experienced yesterday and today by Wall Street, supported by the excellent quarterly data communicated by the big names, Microsoft And Apple ahead. The lighthouse of the markets is now focused on the US inflation figure in January expected for tomorrow, considered crucial by insiders to define the next moves by the Fed, which in the last meeting already anticipated that the rate hike could take place in time. faster than initially expected. In Europe, even the words of Christine Lagarde, ECB president, last week have overheated the yields of the bonds of the Old Continent. A nervousness that has hit Italy above all, with the ten-year rate flying to almost 1.9% precisely in the prospect that Frankfurt may decide already this year to twist rates upwards. A scenario almost completely excluded by Lagarde in recent months.

Lagarde the “hawk” confuses the markets: the era of negative rates is about to end by Giovanni Pons 07 February 2022





The spread this morning it is slightly down. The differential between BTP and Bund moves around 154 points, from 158 points at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year is 1.77%, down from the 1.845% of the day before.

In Europe, the indices are moving in positive territory as mentioned. Milan salt of 2.72%, London 1.12%, Frankfurt 1.59% e Paris of 1.46%. Asia is also positive, with Tokyo which closed at 1.08%. Wall Street was also very positive, with the indices rising broadly towards the end of European trade.

Among the currencies theEUR it closes slightly above $ 1.14, in line with yesterday’s close, further retracing the three-week high reached last Friday at $ 1.1483. The single currency changes hands at 1.1435 euros, also stable on the yen at 131.86. Dollar / yen slightly down to 115.47.

It strengthens the Petroleum after the inventory data. Last week, US oil inventories fell by 4.756 million barrels to 410.387 million units, against expectations of +0.5 million barrels. This is the lowest level since October 2018. The barrel of WTI thus rose to 90.58 dollars, after yesterday’s close at 89.36 dollars; right now, it is up 0.65% to $ 89.94.