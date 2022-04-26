The stock exchanges today, April 26th. Beijing promises anti-Covid aid, but markets weaken with Wall Street

MILAN – European lists fail to rebound after a difficult Monday, marked by concerns about the health situation in China and the consequent lockdowns. The Central Bank of Beijing has pledged to support the economy put to the test by Covid again, ensuring that it will strengthen the “prudent support” of monetary policy to the real economy at risk of braking, in particular to small businesses affected by Covid-19 . China “will maintain reasonably ample liquidity and stimulate a healthy and stable development of financial markets,” said the Pboc in a note on its website, answering a question from the newspaper Financial News on fluctuations in the financial markets. In addition, PBOC will add another 100 billion yuan ($ 15.3 billion) to support coal development by increasing storage capacity.

The news, however, heats up the European markets to a certain extent, which then weaken with Wall Street. Milan ends down 0.95%. In the spotlight Leonardo which announced, through the US subsidiary Drs, the sale of the investment in the Advanced Acoustic Concepts joint venture to Tdsi, a subsidiary of the French company Thales. The others are also in red, with the exception of London which holds at + 0.207%: Paris yields 0.54% e Frankfurt 1.2%.

Wall Street it moves downwards as mentioned: at the close of European trade, the Dow Jones loses 1.52% and the Nasdaq 2.73%. Investors’ eyes are focused on the quarterly reports of the big names in technology in a market worried about high inflation and the slowdown in global growth. Fears are also fueled by the increase in Covid infections in China and the risks of new lockdowns in the country. There is waiting for the results of Google and Microsoft which will be disseminated after the close of the stock exchange. So far, the quarterly reports have not disappointed: eight out of ten US budgets have exceeded expectations. But, although the publication of the accounts of HSBC, UBS and Santander today in Europe went better than expected, the scenario remains marked by uncertainties ranging from the Chinese slowdown to the war in Ukraine. The Musk-Twitter operation remains at the center of attention, with S&P putting it under observation with a negative lens pending clarifying what the effects of the acquisition will be on its financial strength. As a note Bloomberg, the South African entrepreneur has made it clear that the 44 billion operation will be financed by banks for 13 billion, with a loan obtained from the same company as the Twitterers, while another 12.5 billion see a package of its Tesla shares in pledge. “But details on the remainder are missing,” says the financial agency.

The spread between ten-year BTPs and equivalent German Bunds ends unchanged at 174 points with the rate on Italian bonds at 2.55%. Euro slightly lower against the dollar after gains earlier in the day. After falling to 1.070 on Monday following the strengthening of the greenback, considered a safe-haven asset in times of uncertainty, the euro now marks 1.0687 dollars. The yen also fell to 136.35. Dollar / yen down to 127.61. In the Financial Times we note an analysis by Moritz Kraemer, economist of the German bank Lbbw, according to which “the fear that Italy’s high debt load could represent a challenge to monetary normalization cannot be rejected but the resilience of Italy has become much more solid than many prophets of doom attribute to it “.

In Asia, Tokyo finished trading with a growth of 0.41%. On the other hand, there remains the weakness on the Chinese lists, where Shenzhen lost 1.6% and Shanghai 1.4% while Hong Kong it marked a gain of 0.7 percent.

Investors are looking to China, with the peak of Covid-19 cases in Beijing that threatens to lead to new lockdowns with consequences on the economy and energy demand, the escalation of the war in Ukraine and fluctuations in the prices of the petroliumwhich now travels around parity after having changed sides several times during the session (Wti June + 0.1% at 98.63 dollars and Brent June + 0.3% at 102.66 dollars).

Among the data for the day, those of Eurostat on the labor market in the Eurozone. In 2021 the average employment rate in the EU recovered over 2019 reaching 68.4% (compared to 68.1%) but the same trend is not recorded in Italy which, compared to the pre-pandemic period, lags behind by 0.8 points ( from 59% to 58.2%). The recovery in 2021 in Italy was 0.7 points on 2020 (from 57.5% to 58.2%) compared to 1.4 points on the EU average. (from 67% to 68.4%). Italy has the lowest employment rate in Europe after Greece which, however, in 2021 recovered 1.1 points on 2019.