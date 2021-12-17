The stock exchanges today, December 17th. Omicron still scares the markets, EU lists are falling. Evergrande crisis: for S&P it is insolvent

MILAN – European stock exchanges closed down in a week marked by moves by central banks. Yesterday the Central Bank of Europe drew a very different line from the Fed and the Bank of England on the possible rate hike, seeing a hike as “very unlikely” as early as next year. Increase that the British Central Bank announced yesterday and that the Fed has already planned for next spring. The price lists, however, move in bending with the eyes always focused on the trend of infections and on the spread of the Omicron variant. Milan yields 0.64%, London is the only one that holds and stops at + 0.09%, Frankfurt 0.67% e Paris 1.12%. A “technical” appointment for the world financial markets: today is also the so-called day of the four witches, the third Friday in the last month of each quarter with the simultaneous expiry of derivatives such as options and futures on shares and stock indices. Wall Street is already down: at the close of European trading, the Dow Jones loses 1.2% and the Nasdaq 0.2%.

On the Asian side, with markets closed, the shock of S&P arrives, which declared the real estate giant insolvent Evegrande. “We estimate that Evergrande and its offshore financial arm Tianji Holding have failed to make coupon payments on senior dollar bonds,” S&P wrote in a statement.

Still in Asia, it ends with a sharp decline Tokyo (-1.79%), on the day when the Japanese central bank leaves rates unchanged and takes a cautious stance on the withdrawal of pandemic aid. Hong Kong (-1.2%), Shanghai (-1.1%), Shenzhen (-1.4%) are still in the red. In contrast to Seoul (+ 0.4%).

Among currencies, theEUR it closed down and traded at 1.1275 against the dollar and at 128.07 against the yen. On the other hand, it opens higher spread: the differential between the BTP and the German Bund starts the session up at 136 basis points, compared to 132 at yesterday’s closing. The yield of the Italian 10-year rises to 0.99%, compared to 0.97 on the eve of the year.

Prices are falling Petroleum with fears that the increase in cases could lead to a contraction in demand. In the afternoon in New York, WTI contracts lost 1.44% to 71.34 dollars a barrel.