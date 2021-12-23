The stock exchanges today, December 23rd. The EU lists close positively. In the US, inflation at the top since 1982

MILAN – The European stock exchanges ended the day with a rise. The exchanges are supported on the one hand by less worrying news than expected on the front of the spread of the Omicron variant, on the other by the good indications that arrived yesterday from the US economy, with data on GDP and confidence that turned out to be better than expected.

At the end of the negotiations, Paris gained 0.77% to 7.106 points, London 0.48% to 7,376 points, Frankfurt 1.02% to 15,752 points e Madrid 1.25% to 8,565 points. Milan also did well, gaining 0.7% over 27,000 points, with Cnh Industrial in the spotlight. On the Asian side it files the sitting up Tokyo (+ 0.83%) in the company of Shanghai (+ 0.6% at closing) e Hong Kong (+ 0.4%). Wall Street moves well oriented for the third day in a row: at the close of the European stock exchanges, the Dow Jones rose by 0.6% and the Nasdaq by 0.85%.

On the macroeconomic front, Italy showed a contrasting trend in confidence: that of consumers rose, that of businesses fell. From Confcommercio comes yet another alarm for energy price increases. Burst of data from the US, given that tomorrow markets will be closed for Christmas: new weekly requests for unemployment benefits stable at 205,000, orders of durable goods up 2.5% (above estimates), in line with estimates of personal income and consumption expenses in November (respectively + 0.4% and + 0.6% compared to the previous month). Inflation, on the other hand, continues to run: the PCE figure rose by 5.7% year on year, the highest since 1982. Consumer confidence rose to 70.6 points in December, according to the index of the University of Michigan, and new home sales rose 12.4% in November, but after an October figure revised sharply down.

The spread between the ten-year BTP and the German Bund it touched 140 basis points on the screens Bloomberg, to close at 136.6 with an Italian ten-year yield of 1.1 per cent. On the foreign exchange front, theEUR closed down but remained above $ 1.13. The single currency changes hands at 1.1316 on the greenback and at 129.36 on the Japanese currency. Dollar / yen rose to 114.36.

Energy goods remain in the spotlight. The Petroleum it is little changed: the reference WTI crude oil changes hands at 72.82 dollars a barrel compared to 72.76 dollars last night in New York. Brent prices rose by 0.07% to 73.34 dollars a barrel