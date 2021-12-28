The stock exchanges today, December 28th. The EU lists are strengthened with Wall Street. Global equities heading into a third good year in a row

MILAN – 4 pm The European stock exchanges are confirmed towards the end of the session, after the rebound in Tokyo and with Wall Street that continues to grind rises. Only yesterday did the American stock exchange hit yet another record, the 69th of the year, and today it continues positive with the S & P500 rising by 0.1%, the Dow Jones by 0.56% and the Nasdaq by 0. 18%. The exchanges in Europe are also well in tune: Milan marks a gain of 0.9%, Frankfurt adds 0.67% e Paris 0.5% while London it is still closed for the Christmas holidays: it will be operational again tomorrow.

The world record of Covid infections remains a problem for the markets, with the reopening process that has been interrupted and sectors that are already denouncing new waves of crisis, starting with tourism. The hope of the investors is that the lower danger of the Omicron variant is confirmed by other studies and that this allows to avoid drastic lockdowns. According to JP Morgan, the variant will not have a significant impact on economic growth and, on the contrary, could accelerate the end of the pandemic. A few days before the end of the year, as you note Bloomberg, the shares are directed towards the third consecutive year of increases, moreover double-digit thanks to the driving force of the growth in American prices. All this despite an unprecedented global pandemic and also taking into account the most recent change of language of the central banks, which in some cases have initiated the gradual monetary tightening. “We have had massive stimuli, the remedies put in place to fight the recession by Covid have been really substantial”, Sandip Bhagat, head of investments of the Whittier Trust, acknowledged on the television of the financial agency, remarking on the other hand that the he legacy of this unprecedented season will have to be paid off in the future and that the shares cannot always and only continue to rise.

In Asia, the closure of Tokyo was up sharply to + 1.37%, driven by tech, and the main indices in the area followed positively: Hong Kong increased by 0.2%, Shanghai 0.4%.

Few macro data even today: the rate of unemployment in Japan it stood at 2.8% in November. The figure is above the estimates which indicated 2.7%. And goes up there industrial production, in the preliminary reading of November, which registers + 7.2% on a monthly level. The figure surprised the consensus of economists who expected a less significant increase, equal to + 5.0% on a quarterly basis. House prices in the twenty largest American cities, measured by the S&P Case-Shiller Index, rose 18.4% in October, in line with analysts’ expectations.

In the wake of the minor fears for Omicron the price of the Petroleum is up this morning on commodities markets: on electronic circuits, Brent crude is up 1.30%, to 79.62 dollars a barrel (up for the fifth consecutive session) while US crude West Texas Intermediate (WTI ) rose 1.47% to $ 76.68 a barrel. Different speech, however, for the gas price which was the protagonist of a ride that cascaded onto the bills of families and businesses. The price on the Dutch Ttf platform drops below 100 euros per MWh, after peaking over $ 180 per MWh last week, the price currently stands at 99.6 euros, down 6.82% from the close previous. Liquefied gas ships arriving from the US, which grew by a third on average over the past weekend, caused the turnaround. Analysts are also confident in mild temperatures that can calm the demand from heating. There remains the problem of soaring costs for the nuclei. “Given the increases underway, in the absence of government intervention we would have a 61% increase for gas; 45% for electricity, with an overall expenditure on an annual basis in 2022 of 1,200 euros more per family – it is the estimate of Davide Tabarelli, Nomisma energy expert – With the interventions announced for now (3.8 billion) plus the repetition of what was done before (5 billion), the increase will be 40% for gas and 28% for electricity with a cost of 770 euros more per family “.

L’EUR opens slightly higher on the dollar, changing hands at 1.1325 from 1.1320 on the greenback. The single European currency also gained ground against the yen above 130, at 130.11. The American currency, on the other hand, remains stable against its Japanese counterpart in the 114.88 zone. Sterling fell against the dollar, changing hands at 1.3436. The euro also strengthened against the British currency and changed hands at 0.8428 pence. The spread between BTPs and German Bunds opens at 138 basis points, up slightly from yesterday’s close. The yield on the Treasury product is 1.14%.

Price ofgold growing: the precious metal with delivery in February 2022 is trading at $ 1,816.10 per ounce with an increase of 0.40%.