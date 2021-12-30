The stock exchanges today, December 30th. The lists improve after the 70th record on Wall Street. Requests for US subsidies at their lowest since ’69

MILAN – 3 pm The lists improve in Europe with futures on Wall Street, where the S & P500 is back from the 70th record of the year. Milan, now in the last session of the year, it rises by 0.14% in the early afternoon. Frankfurt adds 0.2%, London is unchanged and Paris salt by 0.2%.

Protagonist in Asia, in particular on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, was the debut of SenseTime, the Chinese artificial intelligence company that had ended up in the tug-of-war between Beijing and Washington, when the US had established the blacklist of Chinese companies operating in the sector with the result of preventing the Americans from investing in them and making them postpone ‘Hypo. Then the Chinese public investment troops left and raised their commitment to the operation and guaranteed its success: SenseTime raised 740 million dollars in Hong Kong, which will largely invest in a center for supercomputers in Hong Kong. Shanghai, and on its debut on the stock exchange, stocks rose by more than 20%.

There Tokyo Stock Exchange closed the last session of 2021 negatively: the Nikkei index fell by 0.4% to 28,791.71 points compared to the day before, but remaining at its highest since 1989. Compared to the last session of 2020, the gain was 4.9%. The Topix index lost 0.33% to 1,992.33 points. Trading was contained ahead of the holiday and fears over the Omicron variant held back investors. In China, on the other hand, optimism prevails over the expected support measures for growth, such as the extension of some tax incentives on personal income. The Shanghai Composite is up 0.83%, while the index Shenzhen Composite salt by 1.1%. However, the real estate sector remains under close observation, with some bond maturities to be repaid, for example for Kaisa.

Last night, Wall Street managed to bring the S & P500 to the 70th record of the year: the indices are returning from days – marked by the low trading volume, typical of the Christmas period – mainly positive, with investors looking optimistically at the new year, during which they are waiting for the economic recovery to continue and for listed companies to continue to post solid quarterly results. Investors are increasingly convinced that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will not lead to tougher restrictions and therefore will not affect the recovery. The Dow gained 0.25%, the S & P500 0.14% and the Nasdaq lost 0.1%. In the US there is now a decline in unemployment insurance claims to 198,000 units last week, a drop of 8,000 units from the previous week. It is the lowest level for this average since October 25, 1969, when it was 199,250 units.

Among the commodities, the prices of the Petroleum reversed course after China, the world’s largest importer, cut its import quotas by 11% for 2022. Brent loses 0.57% to 78.7, WTI falls 0.64% to 76 dollars a barrel. In 2021, the US benchmark gained 56%, the European one 52%.

Start in flexion for theEUR which still remains above $ 1.13. The European currency is trading at 1.1316 dollars, against 1.1353 yesterday at the close. Euro / yen at 130.31 yen. Dollar / yen at 115.15. The Bitcoin remains in a weak phase and returns to the area of ​​47 thousand dollars.

Gold, on the other hand, is set to close its worst year since 2015: today it is down about 5% under pressure from the dollar and US Treasury yields practically at a standstill. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $ 1,796.47 per ounce, dropping below $ 1,800. US gold futures fell 0.5% to $ 1,797.10. The precious metal is affected by the gallop of inflation and the moves of central banks in terms of monetary policy.