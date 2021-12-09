The stock exchanges today, December 9, 2021. Markets cautious as they await US unemployment data

MILAN – 10:15 am. Cautious trend in Western markets, after the fluctuating day in Asia: Milan earns 0.25% in a day characterized by the new Unicredit plan. Little moved the others: London salt by 0.05%, Frankfurt yields 0.01% while Paris salt by 0.19%.

Investors’ attention is focused today on reading the applications for unemployment benefits in the US, while the underlying dynamics remain the same as in the last few sessions. On the one hand, in fact, the Omicron variant is worrying, which has led to some corrections of the indices in the last few days; on the other hand, there are signs of the recovery strength and the growing certainty that vaccines are an effective shield against the new mutation of the virus. In the background remain the central banks and the expectation for their withdrawal from their massive presence on the market. On the markets, in fact, caution prevails in view of the data on US inflation which will be released tomorrow. Investors’ attention is paid to the meeting of the Federal Reserve that next week could already provide indications on the timing of the interest rate hike.

There Tokyo Stock Exchange ends trading in negative, with investors triggering profit-taking after recent hikes, and awaiting further developments from containment measures of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus globally. The Nikkei benchmark index shows a negative change of 0.47% at 28,725.47, and a loss of 135 points. On the exchange rate front, the yen depreciated slightly against the dollar, at 113.70, and against the euro to a level of 128.70. The Hang Seng index of Hong Kong ended the day up 1.1% while Shanghai earned 1% e Seoul 0.93%. Positive sitting for the latter, therefore, despite Fitch downgrading to “RD” (Restricted Default), from “C”, the long-term foreign currency (IDR) rating of the real estate giant China Evergrande Group and its subsidiaries, Hengda Real Estate Group Co., Ltd and Tianji Holding Limited. The downgrade – writes the rating agency in a note – reflects the non-payment of the coupons maturing on November 6, 2021 for the Tianji bonds after the expiry of the grace period on December 6.

Among the macro data of the day it is noted that i consumer prices in China they grew 2.3% in November, on an annual basis, below an expectation of + 2.5%, but up from + 1.5% in October.

L’EUR opens slightly above $ 1.13. The single currency changes hands at 1.1333 dollars and at 128.79 yen. Dollar / yen at 113.63.

Prices of Petroleum up on the Asian markets. WTI crude oil futures gained 0.95% to $ 73.06 a barrel while Brent crude futures rose 0.69% to $ 76.34 a barrel. Concern has eased in the market that the Omicron coronavirus variant could have a severe effect on global economic growth and fuel demand.