The stock exchanges today, February 2nd. EU price lists contrasted awaiting the ECB

MILAN – The European markets continue to close a mixed day, largely positive, after the widespread price increase in the Eurozone, which logically should put further pressure on the ECB to take action to dampen inflation: tomorrow it will close the monetary policy meeting from which no substantial news is expected but important indications from the words of Christine Lagarde. TO Frankfurt the Dax gives slightly in the final (-0.2%) to 15,616 points, a Paris the Cac rises by 0.22% to 7,115 points while a London the FTSE 100 advanced 0.60% to 7,580 points. Also good Milan where the Ftse Mib closed at + 0.60%, bringing the balance sheet for the year back. Investors also focus on a flurry of US quarterly reports, including Alphabet (the Google holding that doubled its profits in 2021) and Starbucks (which raises prices for expensive commodities). Wall Street slows down: at the close of the European stock exchanges the S & P500 rises by 0.25%, the Nasdaq by 0.15% while the Dow Jones adds 0.2%.

The sentiment of the markets continues to be driven by expectations of monetary tightening by the Fed, which led the stock exchanges to close January as the worst month for some time. Carley Garner, founder of DeCarley Trading, explained on television of Bloomberg that stocks probably still have a bit of a downside to discount before hitting the floor of their range, but he added that the 2022 trend is likely to go and buy whenever the downturns generate bargains, in any asset class: from government bonds to stocks and commodities. Meanwhile, unexpected signals have come from the American job market, with private companies unexpectedly cutting 301,000 workers in January 2022, the first job loss since December 2020 and the largest since April 2020, as the spread of the Omicron variant has once again damaged the labor market. The markets were expecting a seat increase of 207,000. By December, 807,000 new jobs had been created.

On this side of the Atlantic one looks, as mentioned, at the ECB. The new inflation estimates for the Eurozone have been higher than expected. Analysts expect Lagarde to keep her hands free on the 2023 stock, while she should reiterate that a rate hike is not planned for the current year. According to Barclays’ analysis, for example, the uncertainty weighing on the prospects should be highlighted and therefore willing to adjust the monetary policy aim according to the needs that emerge, in one direction or another. For Citi, some more indications are likely to arrive on the closure of extraordinary purchase programs, while rates should re-emerge at zero level over the next year, from the current -0.5%. A trajectory that, judging by what is happening on the market, could be accelerated. The Financial Times In fact, opening its edition today, he notes that, judging by market expectations, official rates are priced to rise to -0.25% as early as December, which would imply at least two actions of 0.1 percentage points. The path accelerated after the Fed’s turning point, so much so that before then the estimate that was evident on the markets was a level of -0.4% for the ECB reference by the end of the year.

This morning the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed trading positively for the fourth consecutive session, following the advance of US stock indices, with investors returning to being optimistic about the corporate quarterly season in Japan. The Nikkei marks an increase of 1.83%, at 27,533.60, and a gain of over 450 points.

The Petroleum increases earnings after OPEC +, as expected, increased supply by 400,000 barrels per day also in March. Analysts believe the increase is too low given the trend in demand. Brent is back above 90 dollars, up by 1.24% to 90.2 dollars, WTI rises by 1.47% to 89.4 dollars.

Upward closure forEUR after breaking through $ 1.13. The single currency is currently trading at $ 1.1295 and yen 129.17. The greenback loses 114.34 also against the Japanese currency. The spread between BTP and German Bund it closed slightly up to 138 points. Bitcoin collapses after a morning of rises and drops 4.27% back below $ 38,000.